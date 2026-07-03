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Jennifer Lopez attends Celia Kritharioti show during Day Four of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 09, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez's $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Buyer Drops Out

The potential buyer of Lopez's former home with ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly backed out of the purchase.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Anthony Davis Completes $32M Los Angeles Mansion Sale
Sports

Anthony Davis Offloads $32M Bel Air Crest Estate

Inside the Bel Air Crest mega-estate with an Olympic-sized pool, basketball and tennis courts and the final piece of Anthony Davis’ Lakers life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Diddy
Pop Culture

Diddy's Company Sued, Accused of Backing Out of $55 Million Star Island Sale

John Franklin claims he agreed to buy the home in March.

Trey Alston27 days ago
Jennifer Lopez
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Slashes Beverly Hills Mansion Price by $18 Million

Lopez and her ex, Ben Affleck, first listed the home for $68 million in 2024.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Billy Morrison - Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition at Elisabeth Weinstock on September 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sharon Osbourne Is Selling the L.A. Home She Shared With Ozzy

The Hancock Park property features 11 bathrooms, a mosaic-tiled pool, and a signature-filled home theater with decades of Hollywood history.

Holly Riordan100 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Real Estate Agent Will Trade a House for Magic: The Gathering Cards

A real estate agent in Minnesota is offering to exchange a brownstone for Magic: The Gathering cards.

Holly Riordan113 days ago
Adin Ross wearing a black cap with a Rolling Stones logo and a white "Hellstar" t-shirt stands against a wooden wall.
Pop Culture

Adin Ross Says He Bought the 'Breaking Bad' House in Albuquerque

The streamer revealed he outbid multiple buyers for the famous TV home and plans to recreate it exactly as it appeared on the hit series.

Mark Elibert159 days ago
Pooh Shiesty
Music

Pooh Shiesty Drops $1.1 Million on Mom’s New Home

The house contained balloons spelling "HOME" waiting for her inside.

Trey Alston161 days ago
Kanye West with a beard wearing a dark jacket with a zipper, standing outdoors.
Music

Kanye West Sues Ex-Employee, Lawyers Over $1.8 Million Lien Placed on Malibu Mansion

Ye claims the mechanic’s lien was invalid and used as leverage to interfere with the sale of his former Malibu home.

Mark Elibert187 days ago
Two men at an event: Soulja Boy in a red bandana and denim jacket with patches, and Blueface in a blue hoodie with layered necklaces.
Music

Soulja Boy Claims Blueface Is Broke, Says He Owns Rapper's Catalog

Blueface recently put his Santa Clarita Valley home on the market for $1,250,000.

Joe Price197 days ago
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Adult Film Star Gail Thackray Flips Film Money into Beatles-Themed Scottish Estate
Life

Adult Industry Mogul Gail Thackray Invests Her Millions Into a Beatles-Themed Scottish Estate

Gail Thackray, who made millions in the phone-sex and early internet adult industry, has gotten into the Scottish real estate business.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
A baseball player from the Los Angeles Dodgers in uniform, running during a game.
Sports

Shohei Ohtani, Agent Accused of 'Abuse of Power' in Lawsuit Over $240 Million Real Estate Project

According to the suit, Ohtani’s agent allegedly “acted like the rules did not apply to him.”

Trace William Cowen339 days ago
Brad Pitt attends movie premiere.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Buys $12 Million Los Angeles Home from Killers Guitarist

Pitt's new pad features insane views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Brad Appleton345 days ago
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22128 -- Pictured: Liam Neeson
Pop Culture

Liam Neeson Says Goodbye to His Manhattan Home of Two Decades in $10.3M Deal

The actor parts ways with his longtime NYC condo, closing a $10.3 million deal after two decades of ownership.

Sienna Dubois 346 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended an after-party on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Surprise $60 Million Decision

The former couple just took an unexpected step that keeps them tied together — for now.

Aaron Rasmussen380 days ago
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Jake Paul attends the premiere of "Paul American" at Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square on March 26, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Jake Paul Buys $39M Georgia Ranch That’s Bigger Than Disneyland

Because a boxing ring just wasn’t big enough.

Maggie Ekberg388 days ago
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Music

Police Find Human Remains Near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island House

Local officials said they found what appears to be a human leg bone just blocks away from the singer's Westerly mansion.

Joshua Espinoza428 days ago
EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett in the "Never Doubt I Love" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Pop Culture

Mansion Featured on 'Empire' Sold for $6.5 Million After 12 Years on Market

The home sold for 41 percent less than the original asking price.

Jaelani Turner-Williams435 days ago

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