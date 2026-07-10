Anthony Davis Offloads $32M Bel Air Crest Estate

Anthony Davis has officially closed another chapter of his Los Angeles legacy—this time in the real estate market.
According to ESPN, the Washington Wizards star has sold his sprawling Bel Air Crest mansion for $32 million, nearly a year after listing the property following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. The sale ends months of speculation surrounding one of Southern California's most eye-catching celebrity listings and marks the final move in Davis' transition away from the city where he won an NBA championship.
The estate first hit the market in August with a $39.9 million asking price but ultimately sold for nearly $8 million less. While the $32 million sale price exceeded the roughly $31 million Davis paid in 2021, public records indicate Los Angeles' Measure ULA transfer tax significantly reduced his proceeds.
Set on more than 17,000 square feet in the exclusive Bel Air Crest neighborhood, the mansion features eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a private theater, wine cellar, game lounge, massage room, salon, elevator, and a motor court capable of holding more than 30 vehicles.
Outside, the estate includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a combined basketball and tennis court, batting cage, chef's outdoor kitchen, vegetable garden and a wellness center complete with a cold plunge and sauna.
Before moving into Bel Air, Davis sold his Westlake Village home, consolidating his footprint in Los Angeles as the Lakers looked poised to remain championship contenders.
The sale arrives after a whirlwind stretch that reshaped Davis' NBA career. He spent six seasons with the Lakers, helping deliver the franchise's 2020 championship while averaging 24.8 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his time in Los Angeles.
His tenure came to an abrupt end in February 2025 when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers. Davis' stay in Dallas proved brief, as he was later dealt to Washington, where he now anchors the Wizards' revamped roster.
When the home initially entered contract earlier this year, reports described it as "one of the last major pieces of his Los Angeles life." At the time, the nearly 17,000-square-foot residence was expected to generate a healthy return despite a luxury housing market that had become increasingly selective at the highest price points.