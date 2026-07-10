Anthony Davis Offloads $32M Bel Air Crest Estate

Anthony Davis has officially closed another chapter of his Los Angeles legacy—this time in the real estate market.

The estate first hit the market in August with a $39.9 million asking price but ultimately sold for nearly $8 million less. While the $32 million sale price exceeded the roughly $31 million Davis paid in 2021, public records indicate Los Angeles' Measure ULA transfer tax significantly reduced his proceeds.

Set on more than 17,000 square feet in the exclusive Bel Air Crest neighborhood, the mansion features eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a private theater, wine cellar, game lounge, massage room, salon, elevator, and a motor court capable of holding more than 30 vehicles.

Outside, the estate includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a combined basketball and tennis court, batting cage, chef's outdoor kitchen, vegetable garden and a wellness center complete with a cold plunge and sauna.

Before moving into Bel Air, Davis sold his Westlake Village home, consolidating his footprint in Los Angeles as the Lakers looked poised to remain championship contenders.

The sale arrives after a whirlwind stretch that reshaped Davis' NBA career. He spent six seasons with the Lakers, helping deliver the franchise's 2020 championship while averaging 24.8 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his time in Los Angeles.