Steph Curry Follows Humanitarian Award With AI Real Estate Move

According to the San Francisco Chronicle , Curry accepted the honor at the 12th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards in New York. Presented by Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s widow, the award recognizes athletes who use sports to create meaningful change beyond competition. Curry earned it through Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation he co-founded with his wife, Ayesha Curry, in 2019.

Steph Curry is taking his business portfolio deeper into luxury real estate. Simplicity, the AI company backed by the Golden State Warriors star, is rolling out its platform to approximately 1,300 agents at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. The move caps a major week for Curry, who also received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award during ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Awards for his work with Oakland children and families.

The foundation has provided more than 25 million meals to children and families while investing heavily in literacy and youth development. It has also renovated playgrounds, cafeterias, gyms, and libraries throughout Oakland—the city Curry called home for the first 10 seasons of his NBA career.

“Oakland gave us so much love, support and energy, and this is how we are able to continue to give back to the community that has wrapped its arms around us from the very beginning back in 2009,” Curry said while accepting the award.

That same community-minded approach helped pull Curry toward Simplicity in 2023, per Black Enterprise. The company originally built its name by using AI to connect residents with city services, events, and real-time local updates. “Technology is a powerful connector, and Simplicity is leading the charge in using it to make daily life easier for our communities,” Curry said when his investment was announced.

Now, Simplicity is expanding further into luxury real estate. Its platform can automate property research, comparative market analyses, listing preparation, marketing content, client communication, and transaction support. Unlike a standard AI assistant, it combines real estate knowledge, brokerage procedures, and compliance safeguards into a single system.

The ONE Sotheby’s rollout follows an earlier deployment at Douglas Elliman.