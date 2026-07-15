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Jennifer Lopez's $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Buyer Drops Out

The potential buyer of Lopez's former home with ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly backed out of the purchase.

Jennifer Lopez attends Celia Kritharioti show during Day Four of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 09, 2026 in Paris, France.
Image via Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s sale of her house in the Beverly Hills Crest neighborhood has fallen apart after a potential buyer backed out.

The prospective buyer walked away from the 38,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday (July 14), according to TMZ.

The unnamed buyer reportedly put down a "substantial" deposit for the home that Lopez formerly shared with her husband, Ben Affleck, but sent the $50 million listing back to the active market. The ex-spouses were married from 2022 to 2025, marking Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

Listing broker Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates told The New York Post that the prospective buyer was someone "in tech and finance" and said "everybody knows his name," although the person’s identity was not shared.

Lopez and Ben Affleck bought the Beverly Crest estate together in May 2023 for close to $61 million. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home entered the market in July 2024 at $68 million, just days before Lopez filed for divorce. The asking price fell to $59.95 million by May 2025 and was repeatedly listed and delisted until its market reentry in May 2026 at $49.99 million, more than $18 million below where it started.

Affleck signed over his entire share of the property to Lopez in April, accepting no payment in return, according to court documents. That amendment to the original divorce settlement, which originally called for the exes to divide any sale proceeds, means the Kiss of the Spider Woman star will collect the full amount from a future buyer.

Last February, Lopez purchased a five-bedroom Hidden Hills property for $17.5 million after finalizing her divorce from Affleck.

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