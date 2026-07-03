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Jennifer Lopez's $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Buyer Drops Out
The potential buyer of Lopez's former home with ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly backed out of the purchase.
Diddy's Miami Star Island Property Sells for $55 Million
Diddy is currently serving his 50-month federal sentence in New Jersey.
Anthony Davis Offloads $32M Bel Air Crest Estate
Inside the Bel Air Crest mega-estate with an Olympic-sized pool, basketball and tennis courts and the final piece of Anthony Davis’ Lakers life.
Dr. Phil’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $65K a Month
Step inside the 12,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate Dr. Phil once called home, complete with a private theater, resort-style grounds and massive custom closets.
Quincy Jones’ 2.3-Acre Bel Air Retreat Relists for Nearly $35M
Step behind the double gates of Quincy Jones’ 2.3-acre Bel Air hideaway, where Hollywood history meets a rare slice of flat land and sky-high views.
How Chanel Iman and NFL Star Davon Godchaux Created a 'Cowboy Dream Home' in Texas
From New Orleans Saints grind to slow country mornings, the couple reveal the bold design moves behind their colorful, cowboy-chic sanctuary.
Inside Simone Biles’ Texas Lakefront Mansion and Cozy Dog-Friendly Bedroom
Inside the lakefront mansion Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens spent five years designing, from cozy dog-friendly bedroom to resort-style backyard oasis.
Sam Altman Quietly Delists $49M Hawaii Beachfront Compound
Once owned by Paul Allen, Sam Altman’s $49 million Hawaii compound has quietly disappeared from the market following recent security incidents in San Francisco.
Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater Beach Mansion Gets $2M Price Cut
Inside the late WWE legend’s Gulf-front 'Mediterranean masterpiece,' and why the Clearwater Beach property just saw a $2 million price cut.
Anthony Davis Puts $40M Bel Air Mansion in Contract Amid NBA Shakeups
The 17,000-square-foot Bel Air property features a pool, tennis court, and a range of high-end amenities as it moves toward a potential sale.
Lizzo Sells Beverly Hills Estate at a $4M Loss
Inside the Oak Pass Road home’s Hollywood pedigree, price cuts, and undisclosed buyer — plus a look at Lizzo’s recent life changes.
Pink Leaves California Vineyard for $21.5M NYC ‘Creative Haven’
Inside the $21.5M Greenwich Village townhouse Pink bought after moving to support daughter Willow’s Broadway dreams.
Mariah Carey Lists Legendary 'MTV Cribs' Tribeca Penthouse for $27M
Inside the 12,700-square-foot triplex, from the Mermaid Room to the butterfly-filled primary suite.
Sharon Osbourne Is Selling the L.A. Home She Shared With Ozzy
The Hancock Park property features 11 bathrooms, a mosaic-tiled pool, and a signature-filled home theater with decades of Hollywood history.
Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater Beach Cottage Hits the Market for $4.5M
Step inside the late WWE legend’s private guesthouse, complete with pool, spa, and rare Gulf-front access — now a key piece of his Florida estate drama.
Michael B. Jordan Slashes Encino Mansion Asking Price by $2M
He upgraded the modern farmhouse with a theater, gym, and luxe spa — now Michael B. Jordan is willing to take a loss to get this Encino mansion sold.
Lena Horne’s Former ‘African-American Gold Coast’ Home Nears $1.2M Deal
From Count Basie to Jackie Robinson, the neighborhood was home to icons who shaped Black excellence. Now, one of its crown jewels is changing hands.
Justin Baldoni Lists $8.9M Ojai Home Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle
The home, which the Baldonis purchased in 2020, was once called a 'sanctuary' by his wife, Emily Baldoni.