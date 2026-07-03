Celebrity Real Estate

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Jennifer Lopez attends Celia Kritharioti show during Day Four of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 09, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez's $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Buyer Drops Out

The potential buyer of Lopez's former home with ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly backed out of the purchase.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Diddy in sunglasses and a red varsity jacket sits among a crowd at an event.
Pop Culture

Diddy's Miami Star Island Property Sells for $55 Million

Diddy is currently serving his 50-month federal sentence in New Jersey.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
Anthony Davis Completes $32M Los Angeles Mansion Sale
Sports

Anthony Davis Offloads $32M Bel Air Crest Estate

Inside the Bel Air Crest mega-estate with an Olympic-sized pool, basketball and tennis courts and the final piece of Anthony Davis’ Lakers life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
You Can Now Rent Dr. Phil's Former Beverly Hills Mansion for $65K a Month
Pop Culture

Dr. Phil’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $65K a Month

Step inside the 12,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate Dr. Phil once called home, complete with a private theater, resort-style grounds and massive custom closets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Quincy Jones' Bel Air Estate Re-Listed for $35M
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones’ 2.3-Acre Bel Air Retreat Relists for Nearly $35M

Step behind the double gates of Quincy Jones’ 2.3-acre Bel Air hideaway, where Hollywood history meets a rare slice of flat land and sky-high views.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
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NFL Star Davon Godchaux Joins Model Wife Chanel Iman For a Tour Inside Their Texas Dream Home
Life

How Chanel Iman and NFL Star Davon Godchaux Created a 'Cowboy Dream Home' in Texas

From New Orleans Saints grind to slow country mornings, the couple reveal the bold design moves behind their colorful, cowboy-chic sanctuary.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
Simone Biles Gives an Exclusive Look Inside Her Massive Texas Home
Sports

Inside Simone Biles’ Texas Lakefront Mansion and Cozy Dog-Friendly Bedroom

Inside the lakefront mansion Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens spent five years designing, from cozy dog-friendly bedroom to resort-style backyard oasis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Takes $49M Hawaii Compound Off the Market
Life

Sam Altman Quietly Delists $49M Hawaii Beachfront Compound

Once owned by Paul Allen, Sam Altman’s $49 million Hawaii compound has quietly disappeared from the market following recent security incidents in San Francisco.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Hulk Hogan's Clearwater Mansion Slashes Sale Price by $2M
Life

Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater Beach Mansion Gets $2M Price Cut

Inside the late WWE legend’s Gulf-front 'Mediterranean masterpiece,' and why the Clearwater Beach property just saw a $2 million price cut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis in Contract to Sell $40M Bel-Air Estate
Sports

Anthony Davis Puts $40M Bel Air Mansion in Contract Amid NBA Shakeups

The 17,000-square-foot Bel Air property features a pool, tennis court, and a range of high-end amenities as it moves toward a potential sale.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
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Lizzo Sold Her Beverly Hills Home at a Nearly $4M Loss
Life

Lizzo Sells Beverly Hills Estate at a $4M Loss

Inside the Oak Pass Road home’s Hollywood pedigree, price cuts, and undisclosed buyer — plus a look at Lizzo’s recent life changes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Pink Plunks Down $21.5M on NYC Home to Support Daughter's Broadway Dreams
Pop Culture

Pink Leaves California Vineyard for $21.5M NYC ‘Creative Haven’

Inside the $21.5M Greenwich Village townhouse Pink bought after moving to support daughter Willow’s Broadway dreams.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Mariah Carey Lists Iconic Tribeca Triplex for $27M
Pop Culture

Mariah Carey Lists Legendary 'MTV Cribs' Tribeca Penthouse for $27M

Inside the 12,700-square-foot triplex, from the Mermaid Room to the butterfly-filled primary suite.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Billy Morrison - Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition at Elisabeth Weinstock on September 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sharon Osbourne Is Selling the L.A. Home She Shared With Ozzy

The Hancock Park property features 11 bathrooms, a mosaic-tiled pool, and a signature-filled home theater with decades of Hollywood history.

Holly Riordan100 days ago
Hulk Hogan's 'Waterfront Cottage' Hits the Market for $4.4M
Sports

Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater Beach Cottage Hits the Market for $4.5M

Step inside the late WWE legend’s private guesthouse, complete with pool, spa, and rare Gulf-front access — now a key piece of his Florida estate drama.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
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Michael B. Jordan's Encino, CA Mansion is Up for Sale
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Slashes Encino Mansion Asking Price by $2M

He upgraded the modern farmhouse with a theater, gym, and luxe spa — now Michael B. Jordan is willing to take a loss to get this Encino mansion sold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
Lena Horne's 'African-American Gold Coast' Home Has a Potential Buyer
Pop Culture

Lena Horne’s Former ‘African-American Gold Coast’ Home Nears $1.2M Deal

From Count Basie to Jackie Robinson, the neighborhood was home to icons who shaped Black excellence. Now, one of its crown jewels is changing hands.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
Justin Baldoni Lists Ojai, CA Home for $8.9M
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni Lists $8.9M Ojai Home Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle

The home, which the Baldonis purchased in 2020, was once called a 'sanctuary' by his wife, Emily Baldoni.

Bernadette Giacomazzo157 days ago

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