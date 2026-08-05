Rick Ross Partners on 670-Unit Miami Gardens Development in His Hometown

Rick Ross is taking his entrepreneurial ambitions back to where it all began.
Twenty years after introducing himself to the world with "Hustlin'," the Grammy-nominated rapper has joined the development team behind EnSima Miami I, a planned mixed-use project in his hometown of Miami Gardens.
The eight-story development will feature 670 residential units and approximately 165,000 square feet of retail space near Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami International Autodrome. Ross is partnering with EnSima Miami I founders Shalom Arik Maimon, Ali Yesil, David Shapiro and entrepreneur Lior Suchard, while Italian design house Pininfarina, best known for its decades-long relationship with Ferrari, will oversee the project's design.
TerraForm Development is expected to lead construction, and financial details surrounding Ross' stake in the project have not been disclosed.
For Ross, the venture represents more than another business investment. Raised in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, the rapper is now helping shape the future of the community that helped launch his career.
The timing is fitting as Ross is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Port of Miami, while continuing to expand a business portfolio that stretches far beyond music. Residential units at EnSima Miami I are expected to start at roughly $593 per square foot, according to the project's website.
One-bedroom residences of approximately 650 square feet are priced from around $450,000, while two-bedroom units measuring roughly 900 square feet begin at approximately $580,000. Developers have not announced when construction will begin, though a sales center is expected to open in September.
The project also arrives as Miami Gardens experiences a wave of investment and national attention. Hard Rock Stadium recently hosted several matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the tournament's final weekend, while the city continues to attract large-scale residential and commercial developments.
Ross' role in EnSima adds another chapter to an already diverse business résumé. Beyond founding Maybach Music Group, the rapper has built a portfolio that includes dozens of Wingstop franchises, equity in Sovereign Brands' Luc Belaire and Bumbu Rum, and Slippery Soap, an automotive detailing brand sold in AutoZone stores nationwide.
He's also made headlines with major real estate purchases, including acquiring a Star Island mansion in Miami Beach in 2023.