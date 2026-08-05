Rick Ross Partners on 670-Unit Miami Gardens Development in His Hometown

Rick Ross is taking his entrepreneurial ambitions back to where it all began.

Twenty years after introducing himself to the world with "Hustlin'," the Grammy-nominated rapper has joined the development team behind EnSima Miami I, a planned mixed-use project in his hometown of Miami Gardens.

The eight-story development will feature 670 residential units and approximately 165,000 square feet of retail space near Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami International Autodrome. Ross is partnering with EnSima Miami I founders Shalom Arik Maimon, Ali Yesil, David Shapiro and entrepreneur Lior Suchard, while Italian design house Pininfarina, best known for its decades-long relationship with Ferrari, will oversee the project's design.

TerraForm Development is expected to lead construction, and financial details surrounding Ross' stake in the project have not been disclosed.

For Ross, the venture represents more than another business investment. Raised in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, the rapper is now helping shape the future of the community that helped launch his career.