Aaron Rasmussen

Joined May 2025 | 11 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Dua Lipa performed in Milan, Italy, on June 7, 2025.

Dua Lipa and Fiancé Callum Turner ‘Loving Life’ as She Drops Major Life Update

The loved-up singer and actor are busy celebrating some big, life-changing milestones.

Aaron Rasmussen409 days ago
Jo Frost spoke during a 2020 Lifetime event in Pasadena, California.

2000s Reality Star Opens Up ‘Life-Threatening’ Medical Crisis

Ignoring the condition, she warns, is ‘as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face.’

Aaron Rasmussen430 days ago
Alix Earle attended the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on October 28, 2024.

‘Get Ready With Me’ Influencer Reveals ‘Really Scary’ Cosmetic Procedure She Regrets Having Done

The beauty content creator urged her followers not to make the same major beauty mistake she did.

Aaron Rasmussen441 days ago
Kenneth Colley attended a 'Star Wars' Convention on March 8, 1998, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

‘Star Wars’ Actor Behind Iconic Villain Dead

The fan-favorite original trilogy star passed away after a fall led to complications from COVID and pneumonia.

Aaron Rasmussen441 days ago
Tupac Shakur attended KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on August 1, 1992.

Suge Knight Claims Dying Tupac Shakur Begged Him to End His Life After Las Vegas Shooting

The former Death Row Records CEO claims the murdered rapper feared going back to prison so much he would rather die.

Aaron Rasmussen442 days ago
Advertisement
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended an after-party on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Surprise $60 Million Decision

The former couple just took an unexpected step that keeps them tied together — for now.

Aaron Rasmussen442 days ago
Jason Kelce attended an event on Feb. 5, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jason Kelce Paid This Painful NSFW Price After Losing Fitness Bet

The former Philadelphia Eagles star followed through, but drew the line at one painful procedure on his ‘no-fly zone.’

Aaron Rasmussen442 days ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly confirmed they were a couple when they were spotted out in New York City holding hands in October 2023.

Travis Kelce Denies Chasing Spotlight With Taylor Swift in NFL Offseason — Just Doing This Instead

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sets the record straight on how he and the pop icon are spending their time off the field and off the stage.

Aaron Rasmussen443 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian made a press appearance with sleek hair and a white outfit.

Why Kourtney Kardashian Missing Jeff Bezos' $50 Million Venetian Wedding Is Winning the Internet

Instead of jetting off to Italy, the reality star chose a much more relaxed getaway with her children.

Aaron Rasmussen444 days ago
David Beckham was spotted out and about in New York City on May 11, 2025.

Victoria Beckham Photographs Husband David After He Lands in Hospital: ‘Get Well Soon Daddy’

The former soccer star needed medical care for what appeared to be a painful injury.

Aaron Rasmussen447 days ago
Advertisement
Taylor Swift performing on stage with a pink background, wearing a sparkling dress and matching microphone.

Taylor Swift's Team Buys Iconic 140-Foot Friendship Bracelet For $13K

The massive inflatable accessory became a Swiftie fan-favorite centerpiece during the singer’s 'Eras Tour.'

Aaron Rasmussen447 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App