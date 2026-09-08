Aaron Rasmussen
Latest Stories
Dua Lipa and Fiancé Callum Turner ‘Loving Life’ as She Drops Major Life Update
The loved-up singer and actor are busy celebrating some big, life-changing milestones.
2000s Reality Star Opens Up ‘Life-Threatening’ Medical Crisis
Ignoring the condition, she warns, is ‘as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face.’
‘Get Ready With Me’ Influencer Reveals ‘Really Scary’ Cosmetic Procedure She Regrets Having Done
The beauty content creator urged her followers not to make the same major beauty mistake she did.
‘Star Wars’ Actor Behind Iconic Villain Dead
The fan-favorite original trilogy star passed away after a fall led to complications from COVID and pneumonia.
Suge Knight Claims Dying Tupac Shakur Begged Him to End His Life After Las Vegas Shooting
The former Death Row Records CEO claims the murdered rapper feared going back to prison so much he would rather die.
Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Surprise $60 Million Decision
The former couple just took an unexpected step that keeps them tied together — for now.
Jason Kelce Paid This Painful NSFW Price After Losing Fitness Bet
The former Philadelphia Eagles star followed through, but drew the line at one painful procedure on his ‘no-fly zone.’
Travis Kelce Denies Chasing Spotlight With Taylor Swift in NFL Offseason — Just Doing This Instead
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sets the record straight on how he and the pop icon are spending their time off the field and off the stage.
Why Kourtney Kardashian Missing Jeff Bezos' $50 Million Venetian Wedding Is Winning the Internet
Instead of jetting off to Italy, the reality star chose a much more relaxed getaway with her children.
Victoria Beckham Photographs Husband David After He Lands in Hospital: ‘Get Well Soon Daddy’
The former soccer star needed medical care for what appeared to be a painful injury.
Taylor Swift's Team Buys Iconic 140-Foot Friendship Bracelet For $13K
The massive inflatable accessory became a Swiftie fan-favorite centerpiece during the singer’s 'Eras Tour.'