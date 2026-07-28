Young Thug Buys $5 Million Florida Mansion in Reported All-Cash Deal (UPDATE)

UPDATED 7/29, 9:41 p.m. ET: Young Thug has denied reports that he has purchased a $5 million home in South Florida. The rapper went on X to repost a XXL post about the purchase, and added commentary denying everything. “Cap lol I wish,” he wrote.

See original story below. Young Thug is the latest celebrity to invest in South Florida real estate. The Grammy-winning rapper has reportedly purchased a newly built mansion in Cooper City for $5 million, according to property records and real estate reports. The transaction was recorded in Broward County on July 8 and identifies the buyer as 3611 Trustee LLC, a Florida company managed by Thug and his longtime manager, music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi. The purchase appears to have been made without financing, as no mortgage was recorded with the sale, suggesting the property was acquired in an all-cash transaction. Located in Cooper City, the modern estate spans approximately 6,000 square feet on a two-acre lot and features seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The massive home was just completed earlier this year after first being listed while under construction with an $8 million asking price. It later returned to the market in May for just under $6 million before ultimately selling for $5 million. Broward County records list Golden Arrow Import & Export LLC as the seller, while the developers previously acquired the vacant lot in 2018 for $420,000.