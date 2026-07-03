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Rob Base
Music

Rapper Rob Base Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

He just turned 59 four days ago.

Trey Alston55 days ago
Joey badass, Latto, GloRilla
Music

All the New Hip-Hop Music Dropping This Week

From REASON and Shordie Shordie to Latto, GloRilla, and Action Bronson, this week’s hip-hop releases span major drops and underground standouts.

Andrew White84 days ago
Brooklyn rapper Sinthoro Upper wearing a plaid coat and cap, with sunglasses, poses in front of urban graffiti and on a cobblestone street.
Music

Rising Brooklyn Rapper Sinthoro Fatally Shot by Stepson as His Career Began to Take Off

The rapper, whose single "Slide" was going viral, was allegedly shot by his teen stepson after an argument at their home escalated.

Alex Ocho85 days ago
Isaiah Rashad
Music

Isaiah Rashad 'It's Been Awful' Vinyl: How to Buy

This will be Isaiah Rashad’s first new album in five years.

Complex Staff85 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail, Says Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro Signed His SpongeBob

6ix9ine served three months in jail for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Joe Price105 days ago
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Yeat in a red velvet shirt, wearing sunglasses and a large chain, poses on a red carpet with a black background.
Music

Yeat Says He’s Pushing Rap Forward as His Generation Evolves

Yeat explains why he’s rejecting ‘slop’ rap, aiming for more substance as fans mature and the sound of his generation shifts.

Mark Elibert113 days ago
Jim Legxacy
Music

Jim Legxacy Shares New Single “IDK IDK”

The UK rapper returns with “idk idk,” a reflective new single that explores uncertainty and growth following his breakout mixtape black british music.

Andrew White115 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 4: Rapper Yung Miami attends Yung Miami Album Playback at Means Street Studios on March 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Miami Says She 'Wants to Be a Yung Hoe Again'

The rapper and media personality may want to return to her City Girl beginnings.

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
Luci4
Music

Luci4, Known for Viral Hit "BodyPartz," Dead at 23

While cause of death is not yet known, his grandparents are suspicious that foul play might have been involved.

Will Lavin143 days ago
Pooh Shiesty
Music

Pooh Shiesty Drops $1.1 Million on Mom’s New Home

The house contained balloons spelling "HOME" waiting for her inside.

Trey Alston160 days ago
E-40 and Chef Boy
Music

E-40 Drops Video for New Single "Pesos" f/ Chef Boy From Upcoming Album 'Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2'

The Bay Area rapper releases his first track of 2026, previewing 'Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2' with a DJAYCP-produced collaboration.

Andrew White167 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Signs Deal With Gamma to Release ‘Bully’ Album

Soon after taking out an ad in 'The Wall Street Journal' and giving a 'Vanity Fair' interview reflecting on his behavior, the artist signed a distribution deal for his next full-length project, set to release on March 20, 2026.

Antonio Johri169 days ago
J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Surprise-Drops Four Freestyles on ‘Birthday Blizzard ’26’

The Fayetteville rapper released the songs ahead of his forthcoming album, 'The Fall-Off.'

Trey Alston170 days ago
Nicki Minaj.
Music

Nicki Minaj Deportation Petition Goes Viral With Nearly 70,000 Signatures

Among the reasons listed on the petition as to why she should be deported are her allegedly harassing the Carters and being married to Kenneth Petty.

Trey Alston198 days ago
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50 Cent and Big Meech
Music

50 Cent Clowns Big Meech for Reaching Out to Work Together: ‘Not a Chance’

50 has had words with Meech in the past.

Andrew W205 days ago

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