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Scar Lip, one of the most energetic artists coming out of New York, talks about getting advice from 50 Cent, working with Swizz Beatz, and more.Jordan Rose
“It’s my memoir as a single woman, dealing with men who talk too much...” Saweetie caught up with Complex ahead of the release of 'The Single Life.'Shirley Ju
Freddie Gibbs' new album plays like a sustained victory lap. The rapper talks to Complex about using adversity as fuel and treating this album as an experience.Abe Beame
A video went viral of two women rapping along to Lil Baby's verse on Drake's "Wants and Needs" and people on Twitter have been sounding off about it.Jordan Rose