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Shirley Ju

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Joined January 2018 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

A History Of Cardi B And Offset's Relationship

From their first collaboration to marriage and becoming a blended family, here’s a brief history of their relationship.

Shirley Ju1004 days ago
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'She Is the GOAT': BIA Talks Sampling Missy Elliott on “I’m That Bitch”

Complex briefly caught up with BIA in Los Angeles on the day her highly-anticipated new single dropped. We discuss her love for Missy Elliott and more.

Shirley Ju1270 days ago
ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked awards

Chrisean Rock Says She Wants Twins Following Pregnancy Announcement, Addresses Blueface's 'DNA' Comments

Chrisean Rock spoke with Complex after announcing she's pregnant and said she wants twins. Blueface has since cast doubt that he's the father.

Shirley Ju1333 days ago
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Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More

“It’s my memoir as a single woman, dealing with men who talk too much...” Saweetie caught up with Complex ahead of the release of 'The Single Life.'

Shirley Ju1400 days ago
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Jessie Reyez Wants You To Be Present

Jessie Reyez brought 'YESSIE' to life on stage in Los Angeles this week. She tells us about prioritizing connection and presence, prepping for shows and more.

Shirley Ju1420 days ago
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PnB Rock, Undeniable Talent

PnB Rock was a talented rapper from Philly who kept it real with his listeners. We take a look back at how his music and persona inspired hope and possibility.

Shirley Ju1463 days ago
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The Best Hip-Hop Breakup Songs

From Kanye West's "Heartless" to Tyler, the Creator's "IFHY," these are the best hip-hop breakup songs.

Shirley Ju2180 days ago
Songs to Make Love to

50 Songs to Make Love to

From "U Got It Bad" to "Let's Get It On," here are the best songs to help you set the mood.

Shirley Ju2304 days ago
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9 Producers To Watch In 2018

They're behind the boards, but they're still names you should know.

Shirley Ju3108 days ago
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The 50 Funniest Rap Songs

When we think of peak hip-hop, we tend to think of conscious rap with serious subject matter. But the truth is that some of the best rap songs are actually rather humorous, and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. These are the 50 funniest rap songs—sometimes, you just have to laugh.

Shirley Ju3111 days ago
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18 Artists To Watch In 2018

From Rico Nasty to Sheck Wes to Smooky Margielaa to Lil Skies, these are the artists you should be keeping an eye on this year.

Shirley Ju3128 days ago
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B.o.B.'s Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories

We take a look at the wildest and most bizarre conspiracy theories from rapper B.o.B, from his Flat Earth theory to celebrity cloning.

Shirley Ju3157 days ago
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In His Own Words: How Mozzy Got Addicted To, Then Quit, Lean

How he got addicted, why he decided to quit, and how difficult it was to kick the drug.

Shirley Ju3158 days ago

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