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A History Of Cardi B And Offset's Relationship
From their first collaboration to marriage and becoming a blended family, here’s a brief history of their relationship.
'She Is the GOAT': BIA Talks Sampling Missy Elliott on “I’m That Bitch”
Complex briefly caught up with BIA in Los Angeles on the day her highly-anticipated new single dropped. We discuss her love for Missy Elliott and more.
Chrisean Rock Says She Wants Twins Following Pregnancy Announcement, Addresses Blueface's 'DNA' Comments
Chrisean Rock spoke with Complex after announcing she's pregnant and said she wants twins. Blueface has since cast doubt that he's the father.
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
“It’s my memoir as a single woman, dealing with men who talk too much...” Saweetie caught up with Complex ahead of the release of 'The Single Life.'
Jessie Reyez Wants You To Be Present
Jessie Reyez brought 'YESSIE' to life on stage in Los Angeles this week. She tells us about prioritizing connection and presence, prepping for shows and more.
PnB Rock, Undeniable Talent
PnB Rock was a talented rapper from Philly who kept it real with his listeners. We take a look back at how his music and persona inspired hope and possibility.
The Best Hip-Hop Breakup Songs
From Kanye West's "Heartless" to Tyler, the Creator's "IFHY," these are the best hip-hop breakup songs.
50 Songs to Make Love to
From "U Got It Bad" to "Let's Get It On," here are the best songs to help you set the mood.
9 Producers To Watch In 2018
They're behind the boards, but they're still names you should know.
The 50 Funniest Rap Songs
When we think of peak hip-hop, we tend to think of conscious rap with serious subject matter. But the truth is that some of the best rap songs are actually rather humorous, and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. These are the 50 funniest rap songs—sometimes, you just have to laugh.
18 Artists To Watch In 2018
From Rico Nasty to Sheck Wes to Smooky Margielaa to Lil Skies, these are the artists you should be keeping an eye on this year.
B.o.B.'s Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories
We take a look at the wildest and most bizarre conspiracy theories from rapper B.o.B, from his Flat Earth theory to celebrity cloning.
In His Own Words: How Mozzy Got Addicted To, Then Quit, Lean
How he got addicted, why he decided to quit, and how difficult it was to kick the drug.