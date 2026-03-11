Music

Yung Miami Says She 'Wants to Be a Yung Hoe Again'

The rapper and media personality may want to return to her City Girl beginnings.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 4: Rapper Yung Miami attends Yung Miami Album Playback at Means Street Studios on March 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Yung Miami thinks City Girls’ fans were too late in giving the duo their “flowers.”

The group’s fanbase has recently been praising members Yung Miami and JT for essentially running the “pussy rap” era by naming their favorite City Girls songs. When the Caresha Please host caught one tweet of a person listing their top City Girls tracks, she reposted the tweet and wrote, “Just like death yall wait until shit dead to give flowers sad!”

When another fan said the duo had “young hos in chokeholds,” Miami tweeted “I wanna be a yung hoe again!”

It’s uncertain if the mother-of-two meant she was ready to date freely again or return to the City Girls, as the tweet comes weeks after she told UPROXX’s Jeremy Hecht the kind of partner she’s looking for.

After telling Hecht on an episode of Sound Check that she’s currently “having fun,” Miami declared that she wants her future boyfriend to “have a coin.”

“I need someone that's, you know, God-fearing, that's [religious], that believes in God,” she continued, adding that she wants her man to have a net worth of at least $100 million.

City Girls separated after the release of their 2023 album R.A.W. (Real Ass Whores), with both Miami and JT now pursuing their solo careers.

“We [are] older now, and she was doing her own thing. She [is] on the West Coast; I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing,” Yung Miami told Complex about her relationship with JT in 2024. “And I felt like naturally, when she [was] doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting.”

“It just wasn’t working no more. So, I think we both was at a point where we were just like, ‘We probably should just do our own shit,’” she continued.

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