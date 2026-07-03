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After a tough battle, Drake fatigue is high and he’s entering a new stage of his career. But it wasn’t just the Kendrick beef; the signs have been out there for a while now.Jordan Rose
Drake should listen to JAY-Z's verse on "Light Up" again.Angel Diaz
Hov responded to Drake's 'Iceman' subs in his Roots Picnic freestyle, but I've been tracking this back-and-forth since 2009.Jordan Rose
From Jay-Z dissing Drake and Nicki Minaj at Roots Picnic to his subliminal shots at Mase back in the day, Hov has never been shy about sliding in a jab or two.Insanul Ahmed