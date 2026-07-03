Rap Battle

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ASAP Rocky and Zohran Mamdani
Music

ASAP Rocky Says He Would Beat NYC Mayor in a Rap Battle: 'Mamdani Ain't F*cking With Me'

Rocky said that he's down to both "battle" and to "debate" the NYC mayor.

tara mahadevan44 days ago
DDG and Nick Cannon
Music

DDG, Nick Cannon Get Personal in Rap Battle on 'Wild'n Out'

Cannon brought up DDG's former custody battle.

Trey Alston68 days ago
Dame Dash, Jay-Z, LL Cool J
Music

Dame Dash Claims LL Cool J Has Album Dissing Jay-Z After Jay ‘Embarrassed’ Him in Rap Battle

The infamous rap battle in question took place in the 90s, when Jay reportedly wasn't signed.

tara mahadevan77 days ago
Cam'ron and G. Dep
Music

Cam'ron Recalls Losing Rap Battle to G. Dep: 'He Caught Me That Day'

Killa said that he, Mase, and Bloodshed usually "won all the battles."

tara mahadevan258 days ago
Cam'ron.
Music

Cam'ron Loses Rap Battle to ChatGPT: 'Wish I Could Pop on Dat N***a'

"Claiming you ‘get the computers Putin', cold-blooded, chrome-hearted?/ Man, that shit’s corny and drawn."

Joshua Espinoza364 days ago
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A group of people on stage during a live performance. One person is on the ground while others look on. The lighting is red.
Music

Rapper T-Rex Suffers Medical Episode Mid-Battle in Horrifying Video

The incident took place on stage during an event in New York.

Alex Ocho388 days ago
Split image. Left: Ja Rule in a red jacket smiling. Right: 50 Cent in a blue suit at an event.
Music

Ja Rule Wishes He Had the Internet During 50 Cent Beef: 'It Would Have Been a Different Outlook'

The "Always On Time" rapper said the internet would've made Fifty look like "a f*cking fraud." He also spoke about Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Alex Ocho486 days ago
Music

Lupe Fiasco Promises He'll Battle 'Any Motherf*cking Rapper Anywhere, Any Motherf*cking Time'

The MC delivered an impassioned speech during his Coachella 2024 performance.

Jose Martinez822 days ago
Lil Wayne in a knitted sweater giving a peace sign; Young Thug in a letterman jacket looking to the side
Music

Lil Wayne Announces Young Thug Collab "Bless" After Longstanding Feud

A 2015 incident where Wayne's tour bus was shot up made it into the 2022 RICO indictment against Thug and YSL.

Eric Diep834 days ago
Jadakiss appears on Drink Champs
Music

Watch Jadakiss Recount 'Furious' Rap Battle Between Big L and Styles P

During his appearance on the latest episode of 'Drink Champs,' Jadakiss recalled a "furious" rap battle that took place between Big L and Styles P.

Brad Callas1173 days ago
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Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jermaine Dupri attend XS Lounge
Music

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Agree to Do a Battle: ‘It Ain’t No 'Verzuz,' It’s Just Hit for Hit’

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have agreed to go head-to-head in a “hit for hit” battle after suggesting it wasn’t going to happen earlier this year.

Joe Price1427 days ago
Rappers Sticky Fingaz (L) and Fredro Starr of Oynx visit SiriusXM Studios
Music

Here's How to Watch Cypress Hill and Onyx in Verzuz's 'Fight Night Music' Battle

The legendary hip-hop acts are taking the stage tonight in Los Angeles, where they will battle it out as part of the TrillerVerz 5 'Lineage of Greatness' event.

Joshua Espinoza1524 days ago
Brandy and Eve rap battle on ABC's 'Queen's'
Pop Culture

Watch Brandy and Eve Go Bar-for-Bar in a Rap Battle Over Classic Black Rob and Mobb Deep Beats on ‘Queens’

Brandy and Eve stepped up to the mic on the latest episode of ABC's 'Queens,' where their characters went head-to-head in a thrilling rap battle.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1717 days ago
DMX performs at the 2019 Revolt House at Vulcan Gas Company
Music

DMX Trained Dog to Perform Ad-Lib During Rap Battle, According to Murda Mook

During a recent appearance on 'Drink Champs,' battle rapper Murda Mook told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that the Dark Man X once trained his dog to perform.

Xavier Hamilton2052 days ago
Juicy J
Music

Juicy J Wants to Do a 'Verzuz' Battle With Nas

After tweet quoting Timbaland asking who the next 'Verzuz' battle will be, Juicy J volunteered himself (oh, and Nas) by writing "Juicy j vs Nas."

Gavin Evans2180 days ago
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