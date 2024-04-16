Lupe Fiasco delivered an impassioned speech during his performance at Coachella 2024 on Sunday, warning all rappers that if they take a shot at him, he will return fire.

"Hear me clearly when I say this, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when it comes to this art, and I quote: I will battle any motherfucking rapper anywhere, any motherfucking time," Lupe said.

The 42-year-old continued, "I don't give a fuck how many records you sold. I don't give a fuck how many awards you have. If you want smoke, I swear on my motherfucking soul, I will walk through n***as, I will chew up n***as, I will body motherfuckers. Quit playing with me!"