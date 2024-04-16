Lupe Fiasco delivered an impassioned speech during his performance at Coachella 2024 on Sunday, warning all rappers that if they take a shot at him, he will return fire.
"Hear me clearly when I say this, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when it comes to this art, and I quote: I will battle any motherfucking rapper anywhere, any motherfucking time," Lupe said.
The 42-year-old continued, "I don't give a fuck how many records you sold. I don't give a fuck how many awards you have. If you want smoke, I swear on my motherfucking soul, I will walk through n***as, I will chew up n***as, I will body motherfuckers. Quit playing with me!"
"And that goes for every motherfucker walking and talking," he said at the end of the clip above. "That go for Tyler motherfucking ass, that go for you, that go for this Bad Bunny-looking motherfucker right here. I don't care. I do this shit for real."
The Tyler, the Creator reference was seemingly good natured, given that the multi-hyphenate and fellow Coachella performer took to the stage to rap "Paris, Tokyo" bar for bar alongside Lupe.
Lupe later provided some context behind his message, explaining he felt like there may be a misconception about his ability to go at anyone who wants it.
"Folks been sideways on socials and in the media at me all week like I won't casually rap these boys and girls into the shadow realm...either spawn in and smoke it up or let me finish watching these cybertruck reviews in peace," he wrote.
His speech comes after Lupe responded last week to a Complex piece by Trace William Cowen about rappers who have apologized to Kendrick Lamar. The Chicago native made it clear that he never issued a direct apology to Kendrick and only expressed remorse for the situation he got himself into.
Lupe also took the opportunity to make it clear that he isn't afraid of a rapper "of any kind or on anytime."