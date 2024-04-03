Lil Wayne Announces Young Thug Collab "Bless" After Longstanding Feud

Thug promised he wasn't trolling, but he did stir up debate. After all, Tha Carter V was held hostage by Birdman and Cash Money long enough to result in a lawsuit petitioning for its release.

Much more seriously, Young Thug and Birdman were named as co-conspirators in a 2015 incident where Lil Wayne's tour bus was shot up in Atlanta. Though neither was convicted, the shooting was part of the sweeping 2022 indictment against Young Thug and YSL. The RICO case in Georgia—which has seen the rapper incarcerated for nearly two years—is still ongoing, making this collab all the more fascinating.

Weezy and Thugger worked together on 2014's "Take Kare," which was produced by London on Da Track and was an early lead single off the Rich Gang 2 compilation.