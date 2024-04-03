Lil Wayne Announces Young Thug Collab "Bless" After Longstanding Feud

Lil Wayne is teasing his Weezy vs. Wheezy project with a major collaboration as Wrestlemania XL week rolls on.
On Wednesday, he tweeted "Bless" will feature Young Thug.
The feature is significant given the history between Wayne and Young Thug. Before Barter 6, Thug was serious about naming his album Carter 6 to pay homage to Wayne, whom he looked up to and has called his "idol." The title rubbed Weezy fans since Thugger was trying to drop Carter 6 before Wayne could release the long-delayed Tha Carter V.
Weezy addressed it when the artwork dropped, reportedly telling a Mississippi concert crowd, "I want y’all to do me a favor and stop listening to songs of n***as that pose naked on they motherfucking album cover."
Thug promised he wasn't trolling, but he did stir up debate. After all, Tha Carter V was held hostage by Birdman and Cash Money long enough to result in a lawsuit petitioning for its release.
Much more seriously, Young Thug and Birdman were named as co-conspirators in a 2015 incident where Lil Wayne's tour bus was shot up in Atlanta. Though neither was convicted, the shooting was part of the sweeping 2022 indictment against Young Thug and YSL. The RICO case in Georgia—which has seen the rapper incarcerated for nearly two years—is still ongoing, making this collab all the more fascinating.
Weezy and Thugger worked together on 2014's "Take Kare," which was produced by London on Da Track and was an early lead single off the Rich Gang 2 compilation.