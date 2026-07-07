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joey badass
Music

Joey Badass Raps He's the King Of New York On "ABK"

Despite that, he still gives Jay-Z, Nas, and the Notorious B.I.G. their props.

Trey Alston368 days ago
Reason has weighed in on the Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn beef.
Music

Reason Fires Back at Joey Badass and New York With “The Dead Apple” Diss

After hearing his name mentioned on Joey's most recent Ray Vaughn diss track, the former TDE rapper felt like he needed to hop in the ring.

Will Lavin431 days ago
Joey Badass says he's among the best MCs
Music

Joey Badass Says He, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole Are the 'Best MCs'

The Pro Era rapper made the bold claim in the Diddy-assisted "The Baddest," the opening track from Joey's newly released studio album, '2000.'

Joshua Espinoza1460 days ago
Joey Badass Release '2000' Album
Music

Stream Joey Badass' '2000' Album f/ Westside Gunn, Diddy, Larry June, and More

The project spans 14 tracks including the newly released single "Zipcodes." '2000' also serves as the sequel to Joey's 2012 debut mixtape, '1999.'

Joshua Espinoza1461 days ago
POWERS PLEASANT JOINED BY MAXO KREAM, BAS, KENNY MASON & ERICK THE ARCHITECT FOR NEW SONG
Music

Powers Pleasant Links With Bas, Maxo Kream, Kenny Mason, and Erick the Architect for New Song and Video "Overseas"

Producer and DJ Powers Pleasant has connected with Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason, and Erick the Architect for “Overseas" that also arrives with a music video.

Abel Shifferaw1497 days ago
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Joey Badass releases "The Revenge" video
Music

Joey Badass Unleashes Video for New Track "The Rev3nge"

The Brooklyn rapper returned with new music this week as he prepares to release the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's 'All-Amerikkkan Badass.'

Joshua Espinoza1650 days ago
Powers Pleasant "Evil Twins" Single Cover Art
Music

Powers Pleasant Drops New Song and Video "Evil Twin" f/ Denzel Curry and Zillakami

Multi-platinum producer Powers Pleasant collaborated with Denzel Curry and Zillakami for the new song "Evil Twin," Pleasant's first since his 2019 EP.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1726 days ago
Joey Badass
Music

Joey Badass Says Autistic Cousin Wasn't Allowed Into Disney World Without a Mask

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing footage of his interaction with Disney World employees, who he says ruined his family's trip.

Joshua Espinoza1949 days ago
This is a photo of CJ Fly.
Music

CJ Fly Shares 'Rudebwoy' B-Sides on One-Year Anniversary

Exactly one year after releasing his album 'Rudebwoy,' Brooklyn rapper and Pro Era artist CJ Fly returns with six new B-Side tracks posted on SoundCloud.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1963 days ago
Joey Badass "Let It Breathe" video
Music

Joey Badass Shares Video for New Track "Let It Breathe"

The rapper shared the song and its accompanying video on his 26th birthday. Joey also informed fans the visuals were shot just a day before.

Joshua Espinoza2008 days ago
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'Anywhere But Here'
Music

Listen to Nyck Caution's New Album 'Anywhere But Here'

Brooklyn-bred MC Nyck Caution gives listeners numerous flows, including the boom-bap style that helped him and his Pro Era collective gain popularity.

Xavier Hamilton2013 days ago
Joey Badasss
Music

Joey Badass Tapped for "Children of the Internet" Remix

Joey Badass is among several artists who was enlisted for Fraser T Smith's remix bundle. The song's original version appeared on Future Utopia's '12 Questions.'

Joshua Espinoza2055 days ago
chuck strangers
Music

Exclusive: Chuck Strangers Shares 'Too Afraid to Dance' EP Details, Drops "Luke Crib" Video

Fresh off the release of his recently dropped song "Regular Season," Brooklyn's own Chuck Strangers has announced his new EP.

Joe Price2113 days ago
This is a photo of Bamboo Tree
Music

Premiere: CJ Fly Returns With New Song "Bamboo Tree"

The Pro Era rapper comes through with a reggae-inspired track.

Eric Diep2126 days ago
Nyck Caution
Music

Pro Era Signee Nyck Caution Returns With 'Open Flame' EP

Brooklyn rapper Nyck Caution just unleashed his hard-hitting new project 'Open Flame' via Joey Badass' label Pro Era Records, plus a video for "Margot Robbie."

Joe Price2181 days ago
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Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko
Music

Listen to Nyck Caution's New Single "Famiglia" feat. Meechy Darko

"Famiglia" is set to appear on Nyck Caution's new EP, 'Open Flame,' a five-song project that will drop a the end of the month on Pre Era records.

Xavier Hamilton2204 days ago
Joey Badass
Music

Joey Badass Donates $25,000 to Support NYC Homeless Students During COVID-19 Crisis

The donation is part of Joey's new campaign with NYC's Fund for Public Schools and the city's Department of Education.

Joshua Espinoza2253 days ago
cj fly
Music

CJ Fly Drops His New Album 'Rudebwoy'

CJ Fly's previous releases were 2016’s '23' and 'Flytrap.'

tara mahadevan2328 days ago

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