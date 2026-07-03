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Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, and the Underachievers have joined forces as Beast Coast to release their first album, 'Escape From New York.'Grant Rindner
On the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers RZA talks the Clan's lasting impact, why they're better than Shakespeare & For the Children short filmKevin L. Clark
TDE, Savemoney, OVO, and the best hip-hop crews right now.Al Shipley
As CJ Fly explains, "We are stronger together." Read on to learn all about Pro Era's collaborative style, personal set ups, and more when in the studio.Eric Diep