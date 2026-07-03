New Era

New Era is a headwear brand founded in 1920 by Ehrhardt Koch in Buffalo, New York, best known for its 59FIFTY fitted baseball cap, which features a distinctive flat brim and structured crown. Since becoming the official on-field cap supplier for Major League Baseball in 1993, New Era has shaped the visual identity of both professional athletes and streetwear enthusiasts, bridging sports heritage with urban fashion. Fans return because New Era caps serve as cultural markers within hip-hop and basketball communities, often released through collaborations that highlight iconic teams, artists, and designers. These limited-edition collections commemorate key moments—like championship wins or album drops—making the caps prized collectibles that express personal and cultural identity beyond traditional sportswear.

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KAT's Bodega New Era
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