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Tyler, the Creator wearing a beige suit, blue shirt, and furry hat, poses on the red carpet.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Politely, Firmly Declines TikToker Approaching Him on Street: 'You Don't Know Me'

"I don't f*ck with that," Tyler told the self-described content creator.

Trace William Cowen110 days ago
The Disney+ logo.
Pop Culture

Disney to Pay $10 Million Penalty for Child Privacy Violations

Federal authorities say the media conglomerate collected children's data on YouTube without parental consent.

Alex Ocho203 days ago
Jacob Elordi.
Pop Culture

Jacob Elordi Has No 'Love' for Paparazzi: 'You Make It Really Hard for Me to Live'

The Golden Globes-nominated 'Frankenstein' actor made his feelings clear during a run-in with photographers in France.

Trace William Cowen221 days ago
A man in a Pittsburgh Steelers cap and jersey at a sports event, looking to the side.
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Calls Media’s Obsession With His Private Life ‘F*cking Ridiculous'

Aaron Rodgers criticized the media just weeks after confirming he got married.

Mark Elibert392 days ago
A person peeks out of a brownstone door on the left, while a group of people stand on the sidewalk on the right, dressed warmly.
Pop Culture

'Sex and The City' Apartment Owner Snaps at Tourists: 'It's Not Carrie's, It's Mine'

The homeowner, who brought the infamous brownstone property in 1984, will soon install a gate to prevent tourists from trespassing.

Alex Ocho488 days ago
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TikTok logo displayed on a smartphone screen resting on a dark wooden surface
Pop Culture

Department of Justice Suing TikTok for Alleged Violations of Child Privacy Laws

TikTok is also embroiled in another legal battle that could end with it being banned in the U.S.

tara mahadevan718 days ago
Vanessa Hudgens, posing on a red carpet in an elegant, off-the-shoulder black dress with sheer sleeves, cradles her baby bump. She wears gold earrings
Pop Culture

Vanessa Hudgens Says Photos That Revealed Birth of Her Child 'Disrespected' Her Privacy

The 35-year-old actress and singer gave birth to her first child earlier this month.

Joe Price746 days ago
Kai Cenat with headphones and cap sitting in front of a computer, with a chart showing rising funds on the left side
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Blasts OnlyFans Model Claiming She's Owed ‘Hush Money’ for Sex, Streamer Says He's Victim of 'Revenge Porn'

The popular Twitch personality gave his side of the story during a livestream over the weekend.

Alex Ocho826 days ago
Man in a Padres baseball jersey and cap smiling on stage
Music

Joyner Lucas on Eminem Being Impossible to Reach: 'You Could Probably Hop on the Phone With Barack Quicker'

The Massachusetts rapper dished about his collaborative relationship with Em during a new interview on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Brad Callas847 days ago
Signage displaying the logo of an adult entertainment platform
Life

Pornhub Blocks Access in Texas Over Age Verification Law, 'VPN' Searches Skyrocket (UPDATE)

After abandoning Montana and North Carolina earlier this year, the popular pornography website is pulling out of Texas, too.

Joe Price859 days ago
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Two individuals posing, one in a yellow blazer, the other in a strapless dress, at an event
Music

Joey Badass and Serayah Appear to Respond to Paparazzi Capturing Them in an Intense Moment

The clip shows the couple getting into a spat on the street and Serayah crying.

tara mahadevan861 days ago
Facebook logo for news post
Life

U.S. Facebook Users With Active Accounts Between 2007 and 2022 Can Claim Share of Historic $725 Million Settlement

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle its high-profile privacy lawsuit last year, and now users can claim their share.

Joe Price1187 days ago
dating apps screenshot for news
Life

Catholic Nonprofit Reportedly Spent $4 Million to Track Gay Priests on Dating Apps

Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal says it shared the data with bishops across the country. Grindr said it was "infuriated by the actions."

Joshua Espinoza1230 days ago
Drake performs at Lil Baby & Friends event
Music

Drake Plans to ‘Tell You My Truths’ in 2023, Starting With Flex About Access to ‘Amazing Clean’ Private Bathrooms

Drake took to Instagram to flex about the special privileges he receives due to his fame. One of them, apparently, is access to extremely nice bathrooms.

Brad Callas1279 days ago
Bad Bunny is pictured performing live
Music

Bad Bunny Addresses Footage of Him Throwing Fan’s Phone Into Water

The clip has been making the rounds in recent days, with some criticizing the move and others defending it. Here, Bad Bunny speaks out amid the controversy.

Trace William Cowen1296 days ago
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Elon Musk twitter image for news
Life

Prominent Journalists Covering Elon Musk Suspended From Twitter

Well-known journalists for the 'New York Times,' 'Washington Post,' CNN, and more were removed from the platform on Thursday, which Musk has since remarked on.

Joshua Espinoza1314 days ago
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet
Life

Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Monitoring Elon Musk's Private Jet

Twitter account @ElonJet was suspended on Wednesday. Musk claimed the real-time posting of a person's location violated the platform's doxxing policy.

Joshua Espinoza1315 days ago
The logo of the mobile video sharing and social networking application TikTok
Life

Indiana Sues TikTok Over Child Safety and Data Security Concerns

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed two lawsuits Wednesday, claiming the social media app has deceived users about its data security and more.

Joshua Espinoza1322 days ago

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