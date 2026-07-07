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Tyler, The Creator Politely, Firmly Declines TikToker Approaching Him on Street: 'You Don't Know Me'
"I don't f*ck with that," Tyler told the self-described content creator.
Disney to Pay $10 Million Penalty for Child Privacy Violations
Federal authorities say the media conglomerate collected children's data on YouTube without parental consent.
Jacob Elordi Has No 'Love' for Paparazzi: 'You Make It Really Hard for Me to Live'
The Golden Globes-nominated 'Frankenstein' actor made his feelings clear during a run-in with photographers in France.
Aaron Rodgers Calls Media’s Obsession With His Private Life ‘F*cking Ridiculous'
Aaron Rodgers criticized the media just weeks after confirming he got married.
'Sex and The City' Apartment Owner Snaps at Tourists: 'It's Not Carrie's, It's Mine'
The homeowner, who brought the infamous brownstone property in 1984, will soon install a gate to prevent tourists from trespassing.
Department of Justice Suing TikTok for Alleged Violations of Child Privacy Laws
TikTok is also embroiled in another legal battle that could end with it being banned in the U.S.
Vanessa Hudgens Says Photos That Revealed Birth of Her Child 'Disrespected' Her Privacy
The 35-year-old actress and singer gave birth to her first child earlier this month.
Kai Cenat Blasts OnlyFans Model Claiming She's Owed ‘Hush Money’ for Sex, Streamer Says He's Victim of 'Revenge Porn'
The popular Twitch personality gave his side of the story during a livestream over the weekend.
Joyner Lucas on Eminem Being Impossible to Reach: 'You Could Probably Hop on the Phone With Barack Quicker'
The Massachusetts rapper dished about his collaborative relationship with Em during a new interview on 'The Breakfast Club.'
Pornhub Blocks Access in Texas Over Age Verification Law, 'VPN' Searches Skyrocket (UPDATE)
After abandoning Montana and North Carolina earlier this year, the popular pornography website is pulling out of Texas, too.
Joey Badass and Serayah Appear to Respond to Paparazzi Capturing Them in an Intense Moment
The clip shows the couple getting into a spat on the street and Serayah crying.
U.S. Facebook Users With Active Accounts Between 2007 and 2022 Can Claim Share of Historic $725 Million Settlement
Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle its high-profile privacy lawsuit last year, and now users can claim their share.
Catholic Nonprofit Reportedly Spent $4 Million to Track Gay Priests on Dating Apps
Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal says it shared the data with bishops across the country. Grindr said it was "infuriated by the actions."
Drake Plans to ‘Tell You My Truths’ in 2023, Starting With Flex About Access to ‘Amazing Clean’ Private Bathrooms
Drake took to Instagram to flex about the special privileges he receives due to his fame. One of them, apparently, is access to extremely nice bathrooms.
Bad Bunny Addresses Footage of Him Throwing Fan’s Phone Into Water
The clip has been making the rounds in recent days, with some criticizing the move and others defending it. Here, Bad Bunny speaks out amid the controversy.
Prominent Journalists Covering Elon Musk Suspended From Twitter
Well-known journalists for the 'New York Times,' 'Washington Post,' CNN, and more were removed from the platform on Thursday, which Musk has since remarked on.
Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Monitoring Elon Musk's Private Jet
Twitter account @ElonJet was suspended on Wednesday. Musk claimed the real-time posting of a person's location violated the platform's doxxing policy.
Indiana Sues TikTok Over Child Safety and Data Security Concerns
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed two lawsuits Wednesday, claiming the social media app has deceived users about its data security and more.