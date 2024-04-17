Kai Cenat has found himself in the middle of a controversy.

The popular Twitch streamer, 22, claims that an OnlyFans creator who goes by Layla Red is extorting him over alleged hush money for sex, Vibe reports.

A back-and-forth exchange between the creators began when Red posted a photo of Cenat in bed with her, saying she only spoke up because he owed her $5,000 in “hush money” for an alleged sexual encounter in addition to another five grand that he apparently already paid her.