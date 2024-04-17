Kai Cenat has found himself in the middle of a controversy.
The popular Twitch streamer, 22, claims that an OnlyFans creator who goes by Layla Red is extorting him over alleged hush money for sex, Vibe reports.
A back-and-forth exchange between the creators began when Red posted a photo of Cenat in bed with her, saying she only spoke up because he owed her $5,000 in “hush money” for an alleged sexual encounter in addition to another five grand that he apparently already paid her.
“If I would’ve just got my money, I would’ve shut up,” said Red in an undated video circulating online.
Cenat denied Red’s accusations on Sunday night by showing that he only paid for a $50 Uber ride through his Apple Pay transactions and not the $5,000 she claimed to receive. Cenat also mentioned that Red, born Kierra Rush, signed a non-disclosure agreement and that she was opening herself to legal issues for speaking out on their interactions.
“[The NDA] protects me from everything that we’ve ever talked about. It’s cool though 'cause you let shit out, right?” said Cenat during a livestream. “Not only did you sign an NDA but you also—while I was sleeping butt-ass naked decided to just post me online. Now what do you call that, ladies and gentlemen? Revenge porn.”
“I’ve made it my duty to never, ever be lied on again in my career. Do you hear me?” Cenat continued. “I may be fucking dumb when I’m on the streaming shit, but I’m not a dumb n***a for real. You must’ve not remembered, as you were talking to me in our last encounter … I don’t know if you know this, but you were recorded.”
Cenat then played an alleged phone call with Red during the stream, where he confronted her about the photos of him she shared without his consent.
In a separate clip circulating online, Cenat revealed that he purchased an unspecified number of domain names related to “Layla Red” so that they’ll be directed to see a list of alleged crimes she committed instead of her OnlyFans page.
Kai claimed, “I have bought your domain. Now you may ask, ‘What does that mean, Kai?’ It means, every time somebody types in ‘Kierra Rush’...[and] ‘Layla Red,’ the first website that they will click on is all the lies you’ve told me, all the crimes you’ve done, all the dumb shit you just put yourself in to fuck up your life.”
“So, no, your ‘OF’ link won’t pop up first. No PornHub or anything like that won’t pop up first. The top link will be Kierra Rush, okay? Showing everything that you’ve done," he said. "You made a mistake fucking with me.”