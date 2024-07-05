Vanessa Hudgens Says Photos That Revealed Birth of Her Child 'Disrespected' Her Privacy

Vanessa Hudgens has criticized a photo that showed her and her husband Cole Tucker leaving the hospital after welcoming their first child together.
In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Hudgens shared that she was disappointed to see photos that violated her privacy circulate online. "We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," Hudgens, 35, wrote. "Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."
Tucker reposted the statement on his Instagram Stories.
The post marks Hudgens first time commenting on the birth of her first child, whom she welcomed with 28-year-old MLB shortstop Cole Tucker. The photos circulated online on Wednesday July 3, which also happens to be Tucker's birthday.
"Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck 🥳 you make the world a brighter place just by being you ♥️🤟🏽," she wrote alongside a post featuring several photos of Tucker.
Hudgens announced she was expecting her first child with Tucker, to whom she got married last year when she showed up to the 2024 Oscars with a noticeable baby bump.
Prior to getting married, Hudgens and Tucker dated for three years and got engaged by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France last February. They tied the knot during a jungle-themed wedding in Tulum, Mexico.