Vanessa Hudgens Says Photos That Revealed Birth of Her Child 'Disrespected' Her Privacy

Vanessa Hudgens has criticized a photo that showed her and her husband Cole Tucker leaving the hospital after welcoming their first child together.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Hudgens shared that she was disappointed to see photos that violated her privacy circulate online. "We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," Hudgens, 35, wrote. "Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."

Tucker reposted the statement on his Instagram Stories.