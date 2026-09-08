Gayana Sarkisova
Latest Stories
Kindle Unlimited: Amazon's Answer to Going to the Library (Just a Bit More Expensive)
It was only a matter of time before all-you-can-read books followed the success of movies.
Watch "Emoji Among Us," a Parody Documentary About Emojis In Today's Society
There’s verbal language, sign language, and thanks to the technology-driven world we live in, there is emoji language.
Check Out What Your Old School Nokia Would Look Like Today
Have you ever thought about what those phones would look like if they were ever released as the smartphones of modern day?
Guy On Kickstarter Needs $22,000 To Make An iPhone Handle
An iPhone case with a handle needs $22,000 of starter money to get going?
VIPs Only: A New Facebook App Only For Celebrities Dropped Today. Check It Out.
Verified celebrities are the only people that will be using the app at the time of its release.
Bleed It Out: Microsoft Is Letting Go of 18,000 of Its Workers, Ending Android Nokia Phones
CEO Satya Nadella announced plans to cut 18,000, the most in the company’s history.
Study: Women With Sexy Social Media Pictures Seen As Less Intelligent, Less Attractive By Peers
A new study shows that women who post more revealing pictures online are seen as less intelligent, less competent, and less sexy by female peers
Google Play Store Revenue Estimated To Overtake Apple's App Store in 2018
Google execs are probably smiling after an analyst showed why they'll overtake Apple's App Store in a few years.
After Removing an Overweight Woman's Account, Instagram Backtracks and Apologizes
An overweight woman had her Instagram account taken down after she posted a picture of herself in her underwear... not unlike many other girls on there.
Step Your Game Up: This Craigslist Ad Is Offering Headshots For Your Tinder Profile
The service, offered via Craigslist says, “you’re doing your pimp game no favors with your out of focus selfies in the bathroom."
Introducing Tiyo: The Emergency Button That Calls Your Phone To Help You Escape Awkward Situations
Uncomfortable situations call for desperate measures. Tiyo is your out.
You're Only $700 Away From An Instant Buzz With Vapshot's Inhalable Vaporized Alcohol
Vaporized alcohol is now a reality and you can get in on the inhalable booze game for only $700!
A Female Yahoo! Exec Is Being Sued By a Female Employee For Making Her Have "Oral and Digital Sex"
Maria Zhang is a senior director of engineering and helps lead the company’s attempt to improve its mobile efforts.
Thanks to Google, Contact Lenses Are Going to Be the Next Thing You Use to Track Your Health
A new collaboration between the Google X research lab and pharmaceutical giant Novartis is licensing new technology that gives people a smart lens.
Project Ara, Google's Do-It-Yourself Interchangeable Smartphone, Will Ship To Developers At the End of July
Developers will finally get their hands on Google's DIY smartphone Project Ara by the end of July
Comcast Customer Tries To Cancel Service, Finds Himself In Argument With Most Persistent Rep On Earth [Audio]
This Comcast customer service rep simply refuses to allow this guy to cancel.
Have a Rash? Your iPad May Be Causing It
Turns out that some gadgets can cause more than just declining social skills. If you have an unexplained rash, your iPad may be to blame.
You Won't Believe This: LG Created a Display That Can Bend Like Paper
LG display has developed an 18-inch flexible OLED display that can really bend.