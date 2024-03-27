Joyner Lucas on Eminem Being Impossible to Reach: 'You Could Probably Hop on the Phone With Barack Quicker'

During an interview on Monday's episode of The Breakfast Club, Joyner Lucas detailed the difficulties of getting in touch with Eminem.

While chatting about how rappers of his status need to move a certain way when it comes to dealing with sketchy people, Joyner explained that getting Em on the phone isn't easy.

“Getting on the phone with him, you could probably hop on the phone with Barack [Obama] quicker than you could hop on the phone with Marshall," Joyner shared at the 12:40 mark below. "That n***a's calling you from a line where his manager’s assistant is calling you from a 1-800 number and it’s like elevator music and, ‘Please hold, Marshall’s coming to the phone.'"

Joyner continued, "You can’t have his number. Nobody has his number. He’s not accessible. You can’t talk to him. It’s like hopping on the phone with the president.”