Joey Badass and Serayah Appear to Respond to Paparazzi Capturing Them in an Intense Moment

Joey Badass isn’t here for paparazzi filming intimate moments with his girlfriend, Serayah.
The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, appearing to respond to a clip that made the rounds on social media, which shows him and Serayah seemingly getting into a spat.
“TMZ all in our business they don’t even know the facts, they don’t see the shit we witness only what the cameras catch,” he captioned a series of photos of him and his girl at a gala event.
Serayah reshared Joey's post on her Stories, as well as her own post captioned, "Down to ride to the very end ..🖤."
In the video, Serayah is seen crying as they talk and Joey consoles her. It's unclear whether TMZ captured the footage, particularly since there's no article about the couple's fight on its website and it's got a Shade Room watermark.
According to HipHopDX, there were rumors that the couple had parted ways toward the end of 2023. A photo surfaced online which showed Serayah with an unidentified man. It was later discovered that it was R&B singer K-Major, and the two artists had collaborated on the song “Whatever She Wants.” Serayah looked to address the theories on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of her and Badass together, with Tems’ song “Me & U.”