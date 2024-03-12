Joey Badass and Serayah Appear to Respond to Paparazzi Capturing Them in an Intense Moment

Joey Badass isn’t here for paparazzi filming intimate moments with his girlfriend, Serayah.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, appearing to respond to a clip that made the rounds on social media, which shows him and Serayah seemingly getting into a spat.

“TMZ all in our business they don’t even know the facts, they don’t see the shit we witness only what the cameras catch,” he captioned a series of photos of him and his girl at a gala event.