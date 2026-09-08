Brenden Gallagher
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The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)
This year has already given us must-watch fare like 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'Judas and the Black Messiah.' Here are the best movies of 2021 (so far).
18 Must-See Movies That Weren't Nominated for Oscars
The Oscars neglected a number of great films. Here's a look at the best of the snubbed, and where you can stream (or leave your house to watch) them right now.
The Best TV Seasons of the 2010s
The best years from some of the best and most underrated series this decade had to offer.
The Best Movies of 2019
From 'The Joker' & 'Avengers: Endgame' to 'Parasite' & 'Uncut Gems,' here are Complex's picks for best movies of 2019.
The Best TV Shows of 2019
The year was filled with good TV shows. From 'Watchmen' to 'Stranger Things 3', here are Complex's best TV shows of 2019.
The Creatives That Defined the 2010s
From Donald Glover to Lena Waithe, here are the top actors, writers, directors and more that defined TV and films these past 10 years.
How Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' Became a Breakout Reality Hit
WIth their new reality competition series 'Rhythm + Flow,' Netflix churned out a hip-hop-fueled breakout hit.
Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Is the Hollywood Anomaly We Should Be Excited About
Despite Hollywood’s best efforts, sometimes something truly fresh and exciting (like Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out') makes its way into theaters.
The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)
From the return of John Wick and the Avengers to Jordan Peele's latest horror flick 'Us,' here are Complex's picks for the best movies of 2019 (so far).
The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)
From the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to the return of 'True Detective,' here are Complex's picks for the best TV Shows of 2019 (so far).
2018 Was a Transitional Year for TV, But That Isn't a Bad Thing
Critics agreed: 2018 was an underwhelming year for television. There's a lot to be excited about for the future of the medium, though.
The Best New York Movies: 50 Flicks About The City That Never Sleeps
These are the 50 best New York movies, the flicks shot on location that reveal something about the character of the place, and the people that call it home.
'The Oath' Prepares You For Those Thanksgiving Political Discussions By Telling You What Not to Do
The only problem with 'The Oath' is that it came out too early.
50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die
Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.
'Kidding' Shows That Some People Are Still Too Big For Television
Fifteen years after the release of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. the film's director (Michel Gondrey) and star (Jim Carrey) return for the Showtime dramedy 'Kidding.' Can they reclaim the magic?
Five Directors Who Could Take Over 'Bond 25'
After Danny Boyle left 'Bond 25' for "creative differences," we figured it was high time to consider who'd be right for the job. Here are our picks.
How the "Popular Picture" Category Could Change The Oscars
The Academy recently announced that they would be adding a new category awarding "Popularity" in film, with the hopes that this will turn the Oscar ceremony around. Here's why it might actually be a detriment to the Oscars.
'Claws' Has the Best Politics on Television
TNT's surprise drama hit 'Claws', on the low, is exploring intersectional feminism, class, and representation better than any other show on television today.