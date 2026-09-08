Brenden Gallagher Portrait

Brenden Gallagher

Joined July 2014 | 547 posts
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The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

This year has already given us must-watch fare like 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'Judas and the Black Messiah.' Here are the best movies of 2021 (so far).

Brenden Gallagher1912 days ago
Two women stand next to an Oscar as they watch the Oscar Statues parade

18 Must-See Movies That Weren't Nominated for Oscars

The Oscars neglected a number of great films. Here's a look at the best of the snubbed, and where you can stream (or leave your house to watch) them right now.

Brenden Gallagher2414 days ago
Best TV Seasons of the 2010s

The Best TV Seasons of the 2010s

The best years from some of the best and most underrated series this decade had to offer.

Brenden Gallagher2453 days ago
The Best Movies of 2019

The Best Movies of 2019

From 'The Joker' & 'Avengers: Endgame' to 'Parasite' & 'Uncut Gems,' here are Complex's picks for best movies of 2019.

Brenden Gallagher2457 days ago
Complex's Best TV Shows of 2019

The Best TV Shows of 2019

The year was filled with good TV shows. From 'Watchmen' to 'Stranger Things 3', here are Complex's best TV shows of 2019.

Brenden Gallagher2479 days ago
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The Creatives That Defined the 2010s

The Creatives That Defined the 2010s

From Donald Glover to Lena Waithe, here are the top actors, writers, directors and more that defined TV and films these past 10 years.

Brenden Gallagher2491 days ago
T.I., Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow'

How Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' Became a Breakout Reality Hit

WIth their new reality competition series 'Rhythm + Flow,' Netflix churned out a hip-hop-fueled breakout hit.

Brenden Gallagher2517 days ago
Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Director Rian Johnson on the set of 'Knives Out'

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Is the Hollywood Anomaly We Should Be Excited About

Despite Hollywood’s best efforts, sometimes something truly fresh and exciting (like Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out') makes its way into theaters.

Brenden Gallagher2634 days ago
The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)

The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)

From the return of John Wick and the Avengers to Jordan Peele's latest horror flick 'Us,' here are Complex's picks for the best movies of 2019 (so far).

Brenden Gallagher2647 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

From the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to the return of 'True Detective,' here are Complex's picks for the best TV Shows of 2019 (so far).

Brenden Gallagher2654 days ago
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Issa Rae and Donald Glover attend the 2018 Diamond Ball

2018 Was a Transitional Year for TV, But That Isn't a Bad Thing

Critics agreed: 2018 was an underwhelming year for television. There's a lot to be excited about for the future of the medium, though.

Brenden Gallagher2817 days ago
new york city

The Best New York Movies: 50 Flicks About The City That Never Sleeps

These are the 50 best New York movies, the flicks shot on location that reveal something about the character of the place, and the people that call it home.

Brenden Gallagher2878 days ago
'The Oath'

'The Oath' Prepares You For Those Thanksgiving Political Discussions By Telling You What Not to Do

The only problem with 'The Oath' is that it came out too early.

Brenden Gallagher2892 days ago
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall; best indie movies of all time

50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die

Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.

Brenden Gallagher2907 days ago
Jim Carrey in 'Kidding'

'Kidding' Shows That Some People Are Still Too Big For Television

Fifteen years after the release of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. the film's director (Michel Gondrey) and star (Jim Carrey) return for the Showtime dramedy 'Kidding.' Can they reclaim the magic?

Brenden Gallagher2932 days ago
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James Bond figures are unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany

Five Directors Who Could Take Over 'Bond 25'

After Danny Boyle left 'Bond 25' for "creative differences," we figured it was high time to consider who'd be right for the job. Here are our picks.

Brenden Gallagher2946 days ago
Oscar trophy details 90th Annual Academy Awards Press Room

How the "Popular Picture" Category Could Change The Oscars

The Academy recently announced that they would be adding a new category awarding "Popularity" in film, with the hopes that this will turn the Oscar ceremony around. Here's why it might actually be a detriment to the Oscars.

Brenden Gallagher2960 days ago
'Claws'

'Claws' Has the Best Politics on Television

TNT's surprise drama hit 'Claws', on the low, is exploring intersectional feminism, class, and representation better than any other show on television today.

Brenden Gallagher2965 days ago

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