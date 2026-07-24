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Bonnie Tyler's Homegoing Arrangements Revealed
Music

Bonnie Tyler Will Be Laid to Rest in Wales with a Public Farewell

Fans are invited to line the streets of Swansea as the ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ icon is honored in an emotional farewell in her native Wales.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Kesha with long blonde hair poses confidently in front of a white backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kesha Confirms Her Human Teeth Collection Is Going Strong: ‘It Kind of Freaks Out Straight Men’

The pop star, who has been collecting human teeth sent to her by fans since 2011, also shared other ways her collection have been used.

Alex Ocho11 days ago
Johnny Knoxville Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler: 'Thanks For Letting Your Music Be a Part of 'Jackass'"
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler: 'Thanks for Letting Your Music Be a Part of Jackass'

As fans mourn Bonnie Tyler’s unexpected death, Johnny Knoxville and his Hollywood peers look back on the power-ballad queen whose hits soundtracked movies, TV and more.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago
'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Bonnie Tyler No Longer in a Coma, But 'Still Unwell'
Pop Culture

'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Bonnie Tyler Out of Coma, Still in Intensive Care

Inside the emergency surgery, ICU stay, and slow road to recovery facing the 75-year-old pop icon in Portugal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix sign copies of their Album LM5 at HMV Oxford Street on November 20, 2018 in London, England.
Music

Perrie Edwards Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Friendship With Jesy Nelson

Don't expect a core-four Little Mix reunion anytime soon.

Alex Gonzalez49 days ago
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Image via Publicist
Music

The Sugababes Turned A Virgin Atlantic Flight Into A Full-Blown Pop Moment

A casual day for Mutya, Keisha and Siobhán.

Joel Dishan61 days ago
Michael Jackson Estate Co-Executor John McClain Dead at 71
Pop Culture

John McClain, Architect of Michael Jackson Estate Empire, Dies at 71

The music executive who helped turn Michael Jackson’s estate into a billion-dollar empire has died at 71.

Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago
Ex-Boy Band Star Jack Avery Speaks Out After Influencer Gabriela Gonzalez Tried to Kill Him
Pop Culture

Jack Avery Breaks Silence After Gabriela Gonzalez Is Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

Inside the FBI sting, alleged $10K murder-for-hire plot, and how a years-long custody war pushed Jack Avery to finally break his silence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo68 days ago

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