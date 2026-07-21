Bonnie Tyler Will Be Laid to Rest in Wales with a Public Farewell

According to a notice released on behalf of Tyler's family to the BBC , the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer's coffin will return to her home in Mumbles on Aug. 15, with mourners encouraged to gather along Newton Road before the procession begins. A public celebration of her life will follow at St. Mary's Church in Swansea on August 17, after which the cortege will travel through her hometown of Skewen before a private family burial.

The final farewell for Bonnie Tyler is set. Weeks after the Grammy-nominated singer died following a months-long health battle, funeral plans have been announced, with fans invited to line the streets of Swansea to pay their last respects to the woman whose powerhouse voice helped define an era of pop music.

The announcement closes the final chapter on a career that carried Tyler from the clubs of South Wales to stadiums around the world. Born Gaynor Hopkins, she became one of Britain's biggest musical exports with blockbuster hits including "It's a Heartache," "Holding Out for a Hero," "Here She Comes," and the chart-conquering "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

Her unmistakable raspy vocals made her instantly recognizable, while her songs found new life across generations through films and television, from Footloose and Shrek 2 to Jackass, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Euphoria.

The family's tribute painted a picture of the woman behind the music, describing Tyler as "a warm, generous artist whose music touched generations and continues to fill dance floors and karaoke booths around the world."

Instead of flowers, mourners have been asked to donate to Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales and Cerebral Palsy Cymru, two charities Tyler championed for years.

The notice closes with a line that captures her lasting impact: "Her legacy lives on in the timeless songs that made her a legend."