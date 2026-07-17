Kesha Confirms Her Human Teeth Collection Is Going Strong: ‘It Kind of Freaks Out Straight Men’

Kesha is giving fans an update about the collection of human teeth collection she’s amassed over the years. The pop star brought up the subject during a recent episode of the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. “Do you know that I collect teeth?” said the 39-year-old near the 59-minute mark in the video linked below. “Send them over.”

“The teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans,” she admitted. “And then someone was like, ‘My child lost their teeth.’ And I was like, ‘Can I have them? Cuz I want to make jewelry out of it,’ and so then I made a necklace and an earring and then a belt and then a crown—the crown's wild. Then I just started collecting them ‘cause it kind of freaks out straight men.” “I put it by the door,” she said with a laugh. “I just started putting it all over my home … in little jars.” Many of Kesha’s day-one fans may recall that she began soliciting human teeth via her Twitter account circa 2011, just a year after the release of her debut album Animal, which featured hits like “Tik Tok” and “Your Love Is My Drug.”

“I've received 1 tooth from a fan. I made it into a neclace. But now I really wanna make a fan tooth necklace to wear to an awards show,” she wrote in a May 2011 tweet.

“​​So. What I'm getting at is please send me your teeth. I'm dead serious. I need your teeth,” she added in a separate tweet, before asking for any wisdom teeth laying around, and even sharing a mailing address where they can send their unneeded chompers. In a later message, Kesha claimed to have received 164 teeth. Kesha, who was treated for an eating disorder at a rehabilitation facility in 2014, asked for additional teeth to be sent to her.