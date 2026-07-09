Johnny Knoxville Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler: 'Thanks For Letting Your Music Be a Part of 'Jackass'"

Johnny Knoxville is remembering Bonnie Tyler the way millions of fans knew her best—through the larger-than-life songs that became woven into pop culture. Hours after news broke that the Welsh music icon had died at 75, the Jackass star shared a simple tribute that highlighted just how far Tyler's music reached beyond the charts. "Bonnie Tyler, thanks for letting ur music be a part of Jackass. R.I.P.," Knoxville wrote on his Instagram Stories, referencing Tyler's 1984 anthem "Holding Out for a Hero," which was featured in Jackass: Best for Last.

Originally recorded for the 1984 blockbuster Footloose, “Holding Out for a Hero” is a Jim Steinman and Dean Pitchford-written anthem that quickly became one of Tyler's defining hits before appearing everywhere from Shrek 2 and Old School to Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Loki, Euphoria, Guardians of the Galaxy promotional campaigns, and countless commercials and television shows. Other stars also reflected on Tyler's legacy. Fellow Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed the singer held a deeply personal place in her family's life, sharing a photograph of the two together and recalling that Tyler performed at her 2000 wedding to Michael Douglas.

Calling her "an extraordinary woman with vocals to match," Zeta-Jones thanked Tyler "for the joy you brought so many" before adding, "Sleep tight, beautiful lady." The wave of tributes followed confirmation from Tyler's family that the singer had died unexpectedly in a hospital in Portugal. "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," a statement posted to her official website said. Representatives added that another statement would follow but asked for privacy as the family dealt with the loss. Tyler's death came after months of serious health complications. In May, she underwent emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal before doctors placed her in a medically induced coma to aid her recovery. Last month, representatives announced she had emerged from the coma but remained "very unwell" in intensive care, while doctors continued to express confidence that she could recover.