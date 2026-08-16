Seventeen's Vernon Thinks K-Pop Is Sounding More Like American Pop

Vernon of K-pop group Seventeen has some thoughts about the evolution of the genre and how it’s starting to closely mirror its American counterpart.

“I feel like K-Pop sounds more and more like American pop instead of K-Pop,” the 28-year-old explained in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It makes me want to go back to the 2000s or early 2010s,” he added, bringing up a few acts from the era he considered to have unique sounds.

Vernon also shared why he thinks the music sounds so similar now.

“I think it’s because K-pop producers always try to bring American sounds to K-pop and make it their own thing,” he said. “I think that right now, they got to the point that they’re too good, and you can’t differentiate between K-pop and pop.”