Ariana Grande Gift Guide: The Best Vinyl & Merch Available on Complex

Ariana Grande has spent over a decade building one of pop music's most devoted fanbases — and her official merch catalog reflects every chapter of that journey. Whether you're a longtime Arianator who needs the Yours Truly tenth-anniversary vinyl on your shelf, or a newer fan who discovered her through Eternal Sunshine or Wicked, the Complex Shop has something for you. From collectible colored pressings to era-specific apparel, here are the ten best Ariana Grande products available right now.
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Petal LP — Translucent Pearly White Vinyl — $32.99
Petal arrives as one of the newest additions to the Complex Shop, pressed on a translucent pearly white vinyl that makes it one of the most visually striking records in the lineup. The album — which features the singles "hate that i made you love me" and "twilight zone" — marks a new era for Grande, and the pearly white pressing is a collector's format that feels purpose-built for display. At $32.99, it's an accessible entry point for fans who want to own her latest chapter in physical form.
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Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead CD — $17.99
The deluxe edition of Ariana's Grammy-winning seventh studio album gets a physical home in this CD pressing — and at $17.99, it's the most accessible way to own the complete Eternal Sunshine era. Brighter Days Ahead expands the original record with nine bonus tracks, including six new songs, and arrived in 2025 alongside a short film of the same name. This is the full, definitive version of the album that sent Eternal Sunshine back to the top of the Billboard 200. For fans who want every track without the vinyl price tag, or an easy, giftable pickup, the CD is the no-brainer entry point.
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Yours Truly Tenth Anniversary Vinyl — $39.99
Yours Truly is where it all started. Ariana Grande's 2013 debut introduced the world to a voice that could go toe-to-toe with Mariah Carey — and the album's tenth anniversary vinyl pressing commemorates that arrival in style. Featuring the breakout hit "The Way" featuring Mac Miller and the fan-favorite "Baby I," this is a must-own for anyone who wants to trace her discography from the beginning. At $39.99, it's one of the most historically significant pieces in the entire catalog.
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My Everything LP (Half Clear/Purple) — $29.99
My Everything was the album that confirmed Ariana Grande as a genuine pop force. Released in 2014, it spawned "Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea, "Break Free" featuring Zedd, and "Bang Bang" with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj — three massive singles that dominated radio and streaming simultaneously. The half clear/purple LP pressing is one of the more visually distinctive records in the lineup, and at $29.99 it's the most affordable full-length vinyl in the collection. A great pick for fans who want to fill out their Ariana discography on wax.
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thank u, next 2LP — $25.99
thank u, next remains one of the definitive pop records of its era, and this 2LP puts the whole thing on wax for $25.99 — one of the best values in the entire vinyl lineup. Released in 2019, the album is stacked front to back, from "7 rings" and the title track to "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored," "needy," and "NASA." Spread across two discs, it's the kind of era-defining record that belongs on any Ariana fan's shelf. For anyone tracing her run through the late 2010s, this is an essential pickup.
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Yours Truly LP (Clear & White Swirl) — $27.99
If the tenth-anniversary edition is already spoken for, the clear and white swirl pressing of Yours Truly is an equally compelling alternative — and at $27.99, it's the most affordable vinyl in the entire shop. The swirl pressing gives a classic debut album a modern collectible treatment, and the format is ideal for fans who want a display-worthy piece without spending close to $40. Both Yours Truly pressings being available simultaneously is a testament to how enduring the demand for that debut remains.
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Dangerous Woman Cream Crewneck — $65.00
The Dangerous Woman era — 2016's third studio album — remains one of Ariana's most beloved creative periods, and this cream crewneck is the only piece in the current Complex Shop lineup that directly references it. At $65, it's a mid-range apparel pick with a clean, understated aesthetic that works whether you're wearing it to a show or just around the house. The cream colorway keeps it versatile, and the Dangerous Woman branding gives it the kind of era-specific nostalgia that longtime fans will appreciate.
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Brighter Days Cropped T-Shirt — $45.00
The freshest apparel piece in the Ariana catalog, the Brighter Days Cropped T-shirt ties directly to her 2025 Brighter Days Ahead era. Cut in a boxy, cropped silhouette, it features a front print of Grande as "Peaches," her on-screen character from the project. At $45, it's the most current fan piece in the shop, a wearable nod to her latest chapter rather than a throwback to an older era. For anyone who came to Ariana through Eternal Sunshine and its deluxe rollout, this is the merch that matches the moment.
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The Boy Is Mine Cassette — $6.99
At $6.99, the "The Boy Is Mine" cassette is the most affordable physical format in the entire lineup — and one of the most charming. The track, which samples Brandy and Monica's 1998 classic of the same name, was one of the standout singles from Eternal Sunshine, and the cassette format gives it a retro physicality that fits the song's nostalgic DNA. Whether you actually have a cassette player or just want a shelf piece that costs less than a coffee, this is the easiest impulse buy in the shop.