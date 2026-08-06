Ariana Grande Gift Guide: The Best Vinyl & Merch Available on Complex

The deluxe edition of Ariana's Grammy-winning seventh studio album gets a physical home in this CD pressing — and at $17.99, it's the most accessible way to own the complete Eternal Sunshine era. Brighter Days Ahead expands the original record with nine bonus tracks, including six new songs, and arrived in 2025 alongside a short film of the same name. This is the full, definitive version of the album that sent Eternal Sunshine back to the top of the Billboard 200. For fans who want every track without the vinyl price tag, or an easy, giftable pickup, the CD is the no-brainer entry point.

Shop the Eternal Sunshine Deluxe CD