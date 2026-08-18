Donnie Wahlberg Gets His CeCe Winans ‘Birthday Wish’ With Jenny McCarthy

McCarthy shared footage from the couple’s night at the gospel legend’s concert on Instagram, revealing that Wahlberg’s birthday request was to see Winans perform. In the clip, the New Kids on the Block star and the former Playboy playmate are seen singing along from the crowd, with McCarthy documenting the celebration from their seats. “Donnie’s birthday wish was to see @cecewinans,” she wrote. “What a beautiful night of singing, worshiping and celebrating. What a gift @cecewinans is.”

Wahlberg and McCarthy have become increasingly public about their Christian faith—and their appreciation for Winans’ music has already surfaced online. Earlier this year, the couple shared an Easter video singing along to Winans’ “Holy Forever.” Winans later responded to the pair with a message of encouragement.

For Wahlberg, the concert also lands amid a major personal shift he recently discussed on The George Janko Show. The 57-year-old entertainer said his relationship with Christianity had been “on and off” for much of his life, but that changed over the past year.

Despite having a successful career, marriage and family, Wahlberg said he reached a point where professional accomplishments weren’t filling the gap. “Everything to the outside world looks perfect, and I was empty,” he said. “I can’t do it anymore without Him.”

Wahlberg said his renewed faith has also changed the way he looks at his work with New Kids on the Block. After decades of trying to handle everything himself—from helping hold his family together as a child to taking an active role in creating the group’s live shows—he said he began questioning his tendency to credit inspiration to “the universe.”

His thinking eventually became much simpler: “And who created the universe?” Wahlberg recalled asking himself. He now says he wants his performances to reflect his faith rather than simply his own ability.