The 75-year-old singer, born Gaynor Hopkins and known for hits like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” died July 8 after emergency intestinal surgery, with a public celebration at St. Mary’s Church preceding a private family service.

Fans and neighbors remembered Tyler as a down-to-earth regular in local shops and bars, while tributes during Mumbles Retro Week and across the bay will feature “It’s a Heartache” and her version of “Simply the Best.”

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Swansea’s Mumbles neighborhood as Bonnie Tyler’s Welsh-flag-draped coffin passed by to the sound of “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” with locals honoring her as “Gaynor from up the road.”

Thousands of fans packed the streets of Swansea on Saturday, August 15, to give Bonnie Tyler one final homecoming, following the late singer's coffin through the Welsh community where she was known less as an international superstar and more simply as "Gaynor from up the road." According to the BBC, Tyler's coffin, draped in the Welsh flag and accompanied by a framed photograph of the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer, was driven down Newton Road toward her Mumbles home as crowds applauded, cried, tossed flowers onto the hearse, and followed the procession on foot. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" played as the cortege began its journey, while a sign welcoming visitors to Mumbles carried a fitting message: "You're the total eclipse of our hearts, Bonnie."

For locals, the massive turnout reflected Tyler's relationship with a community she never left behind, even after becoming a global star. She split her time between Mumbles and Portugal but remained a familiar sight in neighborhood stores, restaurants, and bars. Hardware store owner Chris Francis remembered her as "just like a normal customer going about their business," while Retro Week organizer Paul Whittaker summed up the local view of her even more simply: "She was just Gaynor from up the road." That familiarity made her final goodbye deeply personal. Angela Powell, who arrived early for the procession, remembered encountering Tyler everywhere from Marks & Spencer to flights to Portugal. "She was lovely—just like a friend you'd known all of your life," Powell said. Fans traveled much farther for the farewell, too. Sabine Neumann and her son Enrico came from Berlin after years of listening to Tyler's music. They had tickets to see her perform in Germany this November. The procession is part of several events honoring Tyler in Wales. A special tribute during Mumbles Retro Week will feature performances of her music and stories from people who knew her. At the family's request, "It's a Heartache" and Tyler's version of "Simply the Best" will also be played across the bay.