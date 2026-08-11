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KATSEYE Gift Guide: The Best Merch & Vinyl Available Now on Complex

From exclusive trading cards to limited vinyl and tour merch, these are the standout picks from Complex's KATSEYE collection.

A collection of merchandise including a "Beautiful Chaos" jersey, vinyl records, a keychain, and posters with a blue background.
complex.com/shop

KATSEYE are in the middle of one of the most exciting runs in pop right now—from the debut charge of SIS (Soft Is Strong), through the glitchy, arena-ready energy of BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, into the bold new era of WILD. Complex has tracked their rise era by era with vinyl, collectibles, tour merch, and more. To mark the latest drop—a limited-edition ESCO x KATSEYE "WILD" Trading Card exclusive—here are 10 highlights from the KATSEYE shop on Complex

2026 ESCO x KATSEYE “WILD” Trading Card Pack

Price: $9.99
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> 2026 ESCO x KATSEYE “WILD” Trading Card Pack on Complex

KATSEYE’s WILD era now has a collectible to match. Created with ESCO to celebrate the group’s new EP and tour, every pack includes nine trading cards plus one sequentially numbered foil card. There are 50 brand-new card subjects to collect, along with 20 foil color parallels numbered from /800 all the way down to 1/1. The real chase is the chance to pull a randomly inserted hand-signed autograph card from Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia, or Yoonchae. At $9.99 a pack, it’s an easy way to start building a set — just remember that all cards are randomly inserted, so no specific card or autograph is guaranteed.

WILD - Standard Vinyl

Price: $29.99
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> Wild - Standard Vinyl on Complex

Pressed on striking Precious Jade green wax, this standard LP anchors KATSEYE’s third EP. The release features a gatefold jacket, a custom-designed inner sleeve, and two double-sided member photocards that showcase contrasting visuals from the "Wild World" and "Wild Heart" shoots.

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Gabriela Rose Die-Cut 7" Vinyl

Price: $22.98
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> Gabriela Rose Die-Cut 7" Vinyl on Complex

A physical format that stands out on sight. Pressed in the exact silhouette of a blooming rose, this 7-inch delivers the BEAUTIFUL CHAOS single "Gabriela" alongside the dancehall-flipped JULIA LEWIS Reggaeton Remix on Side B.

WILD - Wild World Ver. CD

Price: $27.98
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> WILD - Wild World Ver. CD on Complex

Built around the group's "Wild World" visual concept, this CD edition of KATSEYE’s third EP comes fully loaded for collectors. The package features unique cover artwork, an era-defining photobook, a Personal Detail Report, a sticker set, a badge, a group photocard, and a random member photocard.

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BEAUTIFUL CHAOS City Keychain

Price: $25.00
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> BEAUTIFUL CHAOS City Keychain on Complex

A tactile piece from their tour run. This duo-charm set pairs an embroidered square plush member charm with a city-stamped tour emblem, offering a low-key, high-texture way to mark where you caught them live.

KATSEYE - Touch 7" Vinyl

Price: $15.00
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> Touch 7" Vinyl on Complex

Commemorating their viral track with YEONJUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, this translucent purple 7-inch single pairs high-charting pop with doll-figurine artwork that stands out as one of their best sleeve designs.

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BEAUTIFUL CHAOS (Chaotic Ver.) CD

Price: $24.98
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> BEAUTIFUL CHAOS (Chaotic Ver.) CD on Complex

The physical document of their second EP. The Chaotic Version packages BEAUTIFUL CHAOS—including tracks like "Gnarly" and "Gabriela"—alongside a mini-zine, sticker pack, collectible Polaroid, photocard holder, and exclusive photobook.

BEAUTIFUL CHAOS City Jersey

Price: $85.00
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> BEAUTIFUL CHAOS City Jersey on Complex

Bringing classic sportswear style to the merch line, this heavy-duty black-and-red jersey features scripted chest lettering, contrast piping along the collar and sleeves, and a woven 2025 tour patch near the hem. Made to wear daily long after tour season wraps.

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SIS (Soft Is Strong) [EP] [Strong Version] CD

Price: $24.98
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> SIS (Soft Is Strong) Strong Version CD on Complex

A look back at the 2024 debut that started it all. The Strong Version highlights the bolder visual concept of their introductory era, complete with a dedicated photobook and early collectible photocard pulls.

Gabriela CD Single

Price: $4.98
How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> Gabriela CD Single on Complex

At under $5, this pocket-sized single packages the main track with the JULIA LEWIS Reggaeton Remix. An easy add-on to complete any EYEKON’s order.

Shop the full KATSEYE collection on Complex now

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