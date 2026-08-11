KATSEYE Gift Guide: The Best Merch & Vinyl Available Now on Complex

Price: $9.99

How To Buy: Shop KATSEYE —> 2026 ESCO x KATSEYE “WILD” Trading Card Pack on Complex

KATSEYE’s WILD era now has a collectible to match. Created with ESCO to celebrate the group’s new EP and tour, every pack includes nine trading cards plus one sequentially numbered foil card. There are 50 brand-new card subjects to collect, along with 20 foil color parallels numbered from /800 all the way down to 1/1. The real chase is the chance to pull a randomly inserted hand-signed autograph card from Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia, or Yoonchae. At $9.99 a pack, it’s an easy way to start building a set — just remember that all cards are randomly inserted, so no specific card or autograph is guaranteed.