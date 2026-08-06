Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

At the age of 33, Ariana Grande has already made it through several momentous chapters of her career.

As a teenager, she starred in musicals on Broadway, before joining the cast of Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious and becoming a true child star. From there, she started dropping full-length studio albums of her own, beginning with her debut, Yours Truly, in 2013.

Even in the earliest days of her career as a solo pop singer, Ariana Grande was successful. Yours Truly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as did her follow-up: 2014’s My Everything.

But it wasn't until the back half of the decade, with the release of critically-acclaimed albums like Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, and thank u, next and her turn as an actress, appearing in the Wicked movies, that Ariana really came into her own as a dominant global superstar. As an actress, she was nominated for an Academy Award. As a singer, she successfully blends the worlds of pop, R&B, and hip-hop with her own unique twist.