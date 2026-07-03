Nike Air Rift

The Nike Air Rift launched in 1996, and draws inspiration from Kenyan barefoot runners with its signature split-toe design and lightweight, ventilated upper. This hybrid sneaker merges running shoe technology with an open sandal silhouette, prioritizing natural foot movement and breathability in a way that sets it apart from typical athletic footwear. Its defining feature is the toe-split construction, which offers a unique fit and feel rarely seen in mainstream sneakers. Fans return to the Air Rift for its bold challenge to conventional sneaker design and its versatility in warm-weather styling. Collectors value its distinct silhouette and the way it bridges performance innovation with streetwear, making each reissue a sought-after piece rather than a mass-market drop.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

White slip-on sneakers with perforated design, light blue Nike swoosh, and thick soles.
Sneakers

Nike Air Rift 2 in Summit White: How to Buy

The tabi-toed silhouette returns for its first retro run since 2002.

Complex Staff39 days ago
NikeSkims Rift Mesh
Sneakers

Kim Kardashian's NikeSkims Rift Mesh Sneaker Releases in January

Here's how to buy the NikeSkims Rift Mesh.

Victor Deng184 days ago
Sneakers

Nike and Liberty Come Together for Floral Tennis Sneakers

The latest in the long line of collaborations between the two.

Brendan Dunne3686 days ago
Sneakers

Look Like a Ninja Turtle in These Nikes

Some new Rift sandals from NikeLab.

Brendan Dunne3710 days ago
Sneakers

Nike's Weirdest 'Cherry Blossom' Pack Entry Yet

A graphic edition for the Air Rift.

Brendan Dunne3819 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Just Made the Air Rift Even Crazier

Nike is flipping the Air Rift into the Free Rift Sandal. Check out the details here.

Rich Lopez4091 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Sportswear Adds Another Air Rift Colorway to Their Lineup

Fans of the split-toe silhouette rejoice.

Sole Collector4116 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Is Bringing Back the Air Rift in Some Dope O.G. Colorways

The Nike Air Rift will be making a return in O.G. form later this month.

Riley Jones4117 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

A High-End Fashion Brand Took Inspiration from One of Nike's Weirdest Sneakers

The Nike Air Rift design is ripped off by a high-end brand.

John Q Marcelo4211 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

NikeLab Is Releasing Another Air Rift

The Air Rift is getting another makeup for the Sportswear crowd.

Matt Welty4364 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Rift Summer Colorways

One of the early barefoot running shoes returns in new colors.

Sole Collector5568 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App