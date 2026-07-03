Running Sneakers

Running sneakers have evolved significantly with landmark models like the Nike Air Pegasus, first released in 1982 and now in its 42nd iteration which uses Zoom Air cushioning that delivers responsive impact protection. Adidas’ Ultraboost, launched in 2015, introduced Boost foam technology that revolutionized energy return, while ASICS’ GEL-Kayano series, dating back to 1993, remains a staple for stability and support among long-distance runners. The running community places great emphasis on shoe specifications including heel-to-toe drop—ranging from zero-drop minimalist shoes like the Altra Escalante to more traditional drops like those found in the Brooks Ghost line—and weight, often measured in grams to optimize speed and endurance. Complex covers this culture by spotlighting new technoloy, new models from emerging brands, and expert insights on personalized fitting sessions at flagship stores. These resources help runners select footwear that aligns precisely with their gait mechanics and race goals.

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