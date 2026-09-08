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Rich Lopez

Joined April 2015 | 236 posts
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Latest Stories

Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 12 23 17

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the week of December 23 which includes the Gatorade x Air Jordan pack.

Rich Lopez3193 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 12 09 17

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend December 9 which includes the adidas Yeezy Powerphase Grey.

Rich Lopez3207 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 12 02 17

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of December 2 which includes the Travis Scott Air Force 1 and more.

Rich Lopez3214 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 11 25 17

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's release date roundup for the weekend of Nov. 25 including the 'Beluga 2.0' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Rich Lopez3221 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 10 14 17

Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out the Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of October 14 which includes the Nike NBA Air Force 1 and the Nike Wheat Pack.

Rich Lopez3263 days ago
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Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 10 07 17

Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the KITH x Nike Air Pippen 1 collection and more.

Rich Lopez3270 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 09 30 17

Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the adidas x Mastermind EQT collection, the KITH x Nike Maestro and more.

Rich Lopez3277 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 09 23 17

Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the Air Jordan XXX2 "Rosso Corsa," the Nike Air Max 97 x UNDFTD, and more.

Rich Lopez3284 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 09 16 17

Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this Sole Sollector sneaker release date roundup for the week of September 16 which includes the Nike Air Max 97 x UNDEFEATED.

Rich Lopez3291 days ago
Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup 09 09 17

Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this week's Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup which includes the OFF-WHITE x Nike and Jordan collection.

Rich Lopez3298 days ago
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Release Roundup

Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the week of August 29 which includes the 'Camo' Air Jordan 5.

Rich Lopez3305 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 8 26 17

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the week of August 29 which includes the Nike Air Zoom Generation retro.

Rich Lopez3312 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 08 19 17

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the "Bred" Air Jordan 13.

Rich Lopez3319 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 8 12 17

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of August 12 which includes the adidas NMD_R1 "Japan Pack."

Rich Lopez3325 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 08 05 17

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this week's Sole Collector release date roundup for the weekend of August 5th which features the Tyler, The Creator Converse One Star.

Rich Lopez3333 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 07 29 17

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out the sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of July 29 which includes the White/Black Nike Flyknit, "Eggplant" Foamposite, and more.

Rich Lopez3339 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 07 22 17

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release dates roundup for the weekend of July 22 which includes Cam Newton's C1N Trainer.

Rich Lopez3347 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 07 15 17

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of July 15th which includes the adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 Multicolor.

Rich Lopez3352 days ago

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