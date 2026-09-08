Rich Lopez
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Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the week of December 23 which includes the Gatorade x Air Jordan pack.
Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend December 9 which includes the adidas Yeezy Powerphase Grey.
Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of December 2 which includes the Travis Scott Air Force 1 and more.
Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's release date roundup for the weekend of Nov. 25 including the 'Beluga 2.0' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.
Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out the Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of October 14 which includes the Nike NBA Air Force 1 and the Nike Wheat Pack.
Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the KITH x Nike Air Pippen 1 collection and more.
Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the adidas x Mastermind EQT collection, the KITH x Nike Maestro and more.
Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the Air Jordan XXX2 "Rosso Corsa," the Nike Air Max 97 x UNDFTD, and more.
Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this Sole Sollector sneaker release date roundup for the week of September 16 which includes the Nike Air Max 97 x UNDEFEATED.
Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this week's Sole Collector Sneaker Release Date Roundup which includes the OFF-WHITE x Nike and Jordan collection.
Release Date Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the week of August 29 which includes the 'Camo' Air Jordan 5.
Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the week of August 29 which includes the Nike Air Zoom Generation retro.
Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release date roundup which includes the "Bred" Air Jordan 13.
Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of August 12 which includes the adidas NMD_R1 "Japan Pack."
Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this week's Sole Collector release date roundup for the weekend of August 5th which features the Tyler, The Creator Converse One Star.
Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out the sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of July 29 which includes the White/Black Nike Flyknit, "Eggplant" Foamposite, and more.
Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out this week's Sole Collector sneaker release dates roundup for the weekend of July 22 which includes Cam Newton's C1N Trainer.
Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of July 15th which includes the adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 Multicolor.