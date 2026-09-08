John Q Marcelo
Latest Stories
The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988
The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.
Complex’s Favorite Sneakers of 2025
Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4? Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor? The Complex staff gives their top five picks for the best sneakers of 2025.
Metallica Reminds Everyone Why It’s the King of Merch
Metallica teams up with Vans on a collection of merch to celebrate its newest album, ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct.’
Why the Monstars Became the Inspiration for Jordan Brand’s ‘Space Jam’ Return
The Air Jordan XI "Space Jam" is set to return this year on its 20th anniversary, and Jordan Brand is revealing how the film is inspiring the sneakers now.
The Biggest Sneaker Storylines of the 2016-2017 NBA Season
Will Nike retro LeBron's sneakers? Will Yeezys hit the hardwood? Will Kevin Durant and Steph Curry Have a Sneaker Rivalry?
The 10 Sneakers You Must Have in Your Collection
You should own a pair of every single one of these iconic sneakers.
10 NBA Players Whose Sneakers Are Better Than Their Game Right Now
Obviously sneakers are a big part of the NBA but it seems these players' shoes outshine their game this season.
The 15 Things We Hate In Sneakers Right Now
Leave it all in 2015, every single one.
The Complex Staff Shares Their Style Resolutions for 2016
Here's a few things the team is trying to leave in 2015.
The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2015
Ranked from 20 to number one, here are 2015's best sneaker collabs.
The Best Trends of 2015
From your favorite guys dyeing their hair to sweatpants you can wear anywhere you want, here are the best trends of 2015.
The Best Men's Style Brands of 2015
The designers and labels that absolutely owned 2015, including Gucci, Kith, John Elliott, Fear of God, Supreme,Off-White, and more.
The Best Sneakers of 2015
We count down the sneakers that made a difference in the past year.
The 20 Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time
The 20 best ever, ranked.
The 25 Most Influential People in Sneakers Right Now
Ranked, 25 to 1, everyone you need to pay close attention to.
The 25 Most Exciting Things In Sneakers Right Now
The people, brands, stores & processes are the reasons there's never been a better time to love kicks. Here's The 25 Most Exciting Things In Sneakers Right Now.
I Learned How to Make Sneakers in One Week
University of Oregon’s footwear-making workshop teaches you the basics of crafting sneakers bit-by-bit. Here’s what happens inside the classroom.