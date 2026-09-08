John Q Marcelo Portrait

John Q Marcelo

Joined July 2014 | 2543 posts
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The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988

The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.

John Q Marcelo213 days ago
Complex Favorite Sneakers 2025

Complex’s Favorite Sneakers of 2025

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4? Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor? The Complex staff gives their top five picks for the best sneakers of 2025.

John Q Marcelo268 days ago
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Metallica Reminds Everyone Why It’s the King of Merch

Metallica teams up with Vans on a collection of merch to celebrate its newest album, ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct.’

John Q Marcelo3585 days ago
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Why the Monstars Became the Inspiration for Jordan Brand’s ‘Space Jam’ Return

The Air Jordan XI "Space Jam" is set to return this year on its 20th anniversary, and Jordan Brand is revealing how the film is inspiring the sneakers now.

John Q Marcelo3593 days ago
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The Biggest Sneaker Storylines of the 2016-2017 NBA Season

Will Nike retro LeBron's sneakers? Will Yeezys hit the hardwood? Will Kevin Durant and Steph Curry Have a Sneaker Rivalry?

John Q Marcelo3614 days ago
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The 10 Sneakers You Must Have in Your Collection

You should own a pair of every single one of these iconic sneakers.

John Q Marcelo3891 days ago
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10 NBA Players Whose Sneakers Are Better Than Their Game Right Now

Obviously sneakers are a big part of the NBA but it seems these players' shoes outshine their game this season.

John Q Marcelo3898 days ago
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The 15 Things We Hate In Sneakers Right Now

Leave it all in 2015, every single one.

John Q Marcelo3907 days ago
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The Complex Staff Shares Their Style Resolutions for 2016

Here's a few things the team is trying to leave in 2015.

John Q Marcelo3913 days ago
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The Best Air Jordans of 2015

Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman...

John Q Marcelo3921 days ago
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The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2015

Ranked from 20 to number one, here are 2015's best sneaker collabs.

John Q Marcelo3927 days ago
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The Best Trends of 2015

From your favorite guys dyeing their hair to sweatpants you can wear anywhere you want, here are the best trends of 2015.

John Q Marcelo3929 days ago
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The Best Men's Style Brands of 2015

The designers and labels that absolutely owned 2015, including Gucci, Kith, John Elliott, Fear of God, Supreme,Off-White, and more.

John Q Marcelo3940 days ago
best sneakers of 2015

The Best Sneakers of 2015

We count down the sneakers that made a difference in the past year.

John Q Marcelo3941 days ago
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The 20 Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time

The 20 best ever, ranked.

John Q Marcelo3970 days ago
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The 25 Most Influential People in Sneakers Right Now

Ranked, 25 to 1, everyone you need to pay close attention to.

John Q Marcelo3984 days ago
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The 25 Most Exciting Things In Sneakers Right Now

The people, brands, stores &amp; processes are the reasons there's never been a better time to love kicks. Here's The 25 Most Exciting Things In Sneakers Right Now.

John Q Marcelo3992 days ago
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I Learned How to Make Sneakers in One Week

University of Oregon’s footwear-making workshop teaches you the basics of crafting sneakers bit-by-bit. Here’s what happens inside the classroom.

John Q Marcelo3998 days ago

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