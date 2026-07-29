Nike Women's Air Rift Florette in Black/Metallic Silver Is Now Available on Complex

The Nike Air Rift has been one of the brand's most active silhouettes heading into Summer/Fall 2026, and the Women's Air Rift Florette in Black/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver is one of its most striking iterations yet. The shoe is now available on Complex for $130.

The Florette builds on the Air Rift's signature split-toe structure, which first appeared in 1996, by introducing a full-grain calf leather upper as its foundation. It's a more elevated material choice compared to the mesh and textile builds that have historically defined the silhouette. From there, the design leans entirely into material contrast rather than color contrast.