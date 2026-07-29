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Nike Women's Air Rift Florette in Black/Metallic Silver Is Now Available on Complex

The iconic split-toe silhouette gets a summer makeover with 3D leather flower appliqués, patent detailing, and a full-grain black leather upper.

A black Nike sneaker with a unique design, featuring floral embellishments and a split-toe style.
Nike/Complex

The Nike Air Rift has been one of the brand's most active silhouettes heading into Summer/Fall 2026, and the Women's Air Rift Florette in Black/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver is one of its most striking iterations yet. The shoe is now available on Complex for $130.

The Florette builds on the Air Rift's signature split-toe structure, which first appeared in 1996, by introducing a full-grain calf leather upper as its foundation. It's a more elevated material choice compared to the mesh and textile builds that have historically defined the silhouette. From there, the design leans entirely into material contrast rather than color contrast.

Where to Buy the Nike Air Rift Florette

The Nike Air Rift Florette Women's in Black/Metallic Silver is available now on Complex for $130.

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