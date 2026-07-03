Nike Air Tailwind

The Nike Air Tailwind debuted in 1978 as the first sneaker to incorporate Nike’s revolutionary Air cushioning technology, featuring pressurized Air units that absorb impact to enhance running performance. Designed by Nike’s early innovation team, the Tailwind featured durable nylon, creating a balance of breathability and support that influenced subsequent Nike running models. Collectors prioritize early Air Tailwind releases for their role in marking Nike’s shift toward advanced athletic technology and for the shoe’s distinctive Air sole unit. Its relevance traces back to the late ’70s running boom, where it helped establish the Air cushioning system as a game-changing innovation in performance footwear.

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