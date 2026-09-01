Nike is continuing its longstanding partnership with the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) this year with a new set of Rift 2 collaborations on the way.
Official product images of the MoMA x Nike Air Rift 2 styles have loaded on the back end of the Swoosh’s website. The Air Rift 2 was originally released in 2002 and was a new version of the popular Rift from 1996. The Rift 2 was shelved for over a decade since its initial launch, but returned for the very first time this spring.
The MoMA x Nike Air Rift 2s are equipped with MoMA embroidery at the midfoot of the upper, while co-branding covers the entirety of the insoles. The MoMA branding is also featured on the translucent outsoles and printed on the shoe box. One pair comes in a black and green color scheme and the other version features a green and pink makeup.
Despite images surfacing, release details for the MoMA x Nike Air Rift 2 have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.