Nike is continuing its longstanding partnership with the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) this year with a new set of Rift 2 collaborations on the way.

Official product images of the MoMA x Nike Air Rift 2 styles have loaded on the back end of the Swoosh’s website. The Air Rift 2 was originally released in 2002 and was a new version of the popular Rift from 1996. The Rift 2 was shelved for over a decade since its initial launch, but returned for the very first time this spring.