Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 is a running shoe designed by Sergio Lozano and released in 1995, notable for being the first Nike running shoe to expose two separate Air units — one in the heel and one in the forefoot. Lozano's design was inspired by the human body: the midsole panels represent the spine, the lace loops represent the ribs, and the gradient upper represents layers of muscle and skin. It was a radical departure from the cleaner, more conventional running shoe aesthetics of the time. The Air Max 95 found a devoted audience not only in running but in street culture, particularly in the UK, where it became closely associated with grime and garage music scenes in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The "Neon" colorway—a bright yellow and grey combination that became the shoe's defining look—remains one of the most recognizable silhouettes in Nike's history and a touchstone for collectors. Its dual Air unit system and anatomical design language have made it a recurring reference point in Nike's innovation narrative.

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