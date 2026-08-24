The Best Adidas Sneakers to Buy Right Now on Complex

Adidas is firing on all cylinders right now. The brand continues to pull from its deep 1960s archives while pushing modern performance tech into everyday wear. Instead of relying on basic retro restocks, the current lineup hits every corner of sneaker culture: marathon-tested Lightstrike Pro cushioning, chunky runway designs from Willy Chavarria, and classic terrace shoes updated in rich indigo denim. The six pairs below represent some of the brand’s best sneakers to buy on Complex right now, whether you need a clean daily driver or a major statement piece.
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Adidas Adizero EVO SL Zip ‘Black’
Price: $170
How To Buy: Shop Sneakers —> Adidas Adizero EVO SL Zip - Black on Complex
Rooted in elite track history, the EVO SL Zip borrows its sleek look directly from Adidas’s vintage Demolisher racing spike. It covers the standard laces with a clean zippered shroud over a breathable, perforated woven upper. Built on a Lightstrike Pro midsole, it delivers genuine marathon cushioning in a fast, race-ready package.
Adidas x Willy Chavarria Mega Willy
Price: $220
How To Buy: Shop Sneakers —> Adidas x Willy Chavarria Mega Willy on Complex
First seen on the runway, designer Willy Chavarria brings his signature oversized aesthetic to the early-2000s Megaride. The shoe builds on the brand's open-tunnel sole unit, layering a breathable mesh base with sculpted synthetic overlays and custom "Chavarria" tongue branding. It’s a bold, heavy-duty crossover between athletic tech and high fashion.
Adidas x PW Yoga Vario Flat Earther ‘Black Suede’
Price: $140
How To Buy: Shop Sneakers —> Adidas x PW Yoga Vario Flat Earther - Black Suede on Complex
Pharrell Williams strips away the fluff to resurrect the 2004 Yoga Vario as a clean, low-profile staple. Wrapped in soft black suede, the shoe features a unique foot-wrap construction that hugs the upper without adding bulk. A direct-injected rubber outsole keeps it low to the ground, offering a simple, tactile alternative to standard court shoes.
Adidas Hyperboost EPHR LT ‘Black/Lucid Blue/Solar Red’
Price: $160
How To Buy: Shop Sneakers —> Adidas Hyperboost EPHR LT Shoes - Black / Lucid Blue / Solar Red on Complex
The Hyperboost EPHR LT goes all-in on aggressive proportions. It stacks a heavy, sculpted foam platform sole under a low-profile upper with clean, layered gradient stripes. The Core Black/Lucid Blue/Solar Red colorway gives it a sharp contrast, while the responsive Boost cushioning underfoot ensures all that extra height has plenty of daily comfort.
Adidas Japan ‘Blue Denim’
Price: $130
How To Buy: Shop Sneakers —> Adidas Japan Blue Denim on Complex
Pulling straight from Adidas’s 1964 training archives, the Japan gets a rich material upgrade. This version swaps traditional leather for deep Night Indigo denim, trimmed with red Three Stripes and a soft suede toe cap. Finished with gold foil branding on the heel, it’s a detailed, low-slung classic that stands out from basic retros.
Adidas Terra Mono Lightstrike ‘White’
Price: $160
How To Buy: Shop Sneakers —> Adidas Terra Mono - White on Complex
The Terra Mono brings race-day mechanics to a clean, everyday silhouette. Dressed in a crisp all-white finish, the upper takes cues from technical trail runners while sitting on a full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole—the same lightweight, high-rebound foam used in top-tier marathon shoes. You get maximum energy return wrapped in a minimal, wear-with-anything design.