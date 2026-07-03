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Beloved Jonas Brothers Vegas Spot Nellie’s Set to Close Next Month
From fried chicken to Vegas dreams, the Jonas Brothers’ Southern comfort restaurant is ending its MGM Grand run next month.
Miley Cyrus Reveals She Dated Fellow Disney Channel Star Dylan Sprouse
During the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' Miley Cyrus confirmed her past relationship with Dylan Sprouse.
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Marriage Speculation: 'We’re Eight Years In'
'I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way,' she said of her marriage to the former Jonas Brother.
Nick Jonas Shares New Details About Daughter’s ‘Frightening’ Early Birth
Nick Jonas recalls that he and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti, was born appearing 'purple' and weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces.
Nick Jonas 'Sunday Best' Vinyl: How to Buy
The singer's fifth studio album arrives Feb. 6 on cream-white colored vinyl, available now on Complex.
Here’s How Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Cardi B and Other Celebs Are Spending Christmas
The stars have been gathering with their loved ones to share in this year's holiday joy.
The Rock, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart Are Reuniting for a New ‘Jumanji’ Movie
The 'Jumanji' crew’s getting the band back together — The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reunite to film the next jungle adventure this November.
This Jonas Brother Says a Real Estate Deal Nearly Bankrupted Him After the Band Split
One of the Jonas Brothers admits that he lost a lot of money following a real estate deal.
Video Shows Nick Jonas Leave Stage After Laser Pointer Lands on Him During Concert
"We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person," an arena spokesperson said.
Nick Jonas Says He's 'Trying to Be as Present as Possible' After Birth of Daughter
“The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be," he told 'Variety.'
Rosie O'Donnell Issues Apology to Priyanka Chopra After Confusing Her Father for Deepak Chopra
Rosie O'Donnell took to TikTok to issue an apology to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra after she confused Chopra's late father with author Deepak Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome First Child via Surrogate
Jonas and Chopra announced the birth of their first child via a surrogate mother, saying in posts on both of their Instagram accounts that they are "overjoyed."
iHeartRadio's Last Jingle Ball Show in Miami Canceled Due to COVID-19
The last Jingle Ball show for the iHeartRadio tour, which was set to take place on Sunday in Miami, has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Watch Joe Biden and the Jonas Brothers Take on the 'Joe Byron' TikTok Trend
The brothers recorded the clip during a recent visit to the White House. After they lip-sync TJ's most popular catchphrases, President Joe Biden makes a cameo.
Watch Pete Davidson Ruthlessly Roast the Jonas Brothers
The ruthlesss roasting in question sees the 'Saturday Night Live' star joking about the omnipresence of Jonas Brothers hits at supermarkets.
Joe Jonas Says He'd Consider Re-Recording Jonas Brothers Debut Album
When asked by BuzzFeed if there’s any particular JoBro track he’d want to cut a new version of, Joe made it clear that he couldn’t pick just one.
Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury While Filming New Show
Nick Jonas was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance late Saturday night after sustaining an injury while filming a new TV show, as reported by TMZ.
Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ as New Coach
The singer announced her new gig on Tuesday via social media, writing that she’ll be appearing on Season 21 of the star-studded talent competition.