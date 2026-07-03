Nick Jonas

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The Jonas Brothers' Vegas Strip Restaurant is Closing Next Month
Pop Culture

Beloved Jonas Brothers Vegas Spot Nellie’s Set to Close Next Month

From fried chicken to Vegas dreams, the Jonas Brothers’ Southern comfort restaurant is ending its MGM Grand run next month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago
Miley Cyrus at the World Premiere for Disney+'s 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Dated Fellow Disney Channel Star Dylan Sprouse

During the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' Miley Cyrus confirmed her past relationship with Dylan Sprouse.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
Priyanka Chopra is Not Here for Your Nick Jonas Marriage Shade 'We're Eight Years In'
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Marriage Speculation: 'We’re Eight Years In'

'I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way,' she said of her marriage to the former Jonas Brother.

Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
Nick Jonas in a tuxedo and Priyanka Chopra in a strapless gown pose on a staircase with floral decor in the background.
Life

Nick Jonas Shares New Details About Daughter’s ‘Frightening’ Early Birth

Nick Jonas recalls that he and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti, was born appearing 'purple' and weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Helen Storms162 days ago
A man in a white shirt looks at his reflection in a bathroom mirror with "Sunday Best" text overlay. Orange tiled wall background.
Music

Nick Jonas 'Sunday Best' Vinyl: How to Buy

The singer's fifth studio album arrives Feb. 6 on cream-white colored vinyl, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff182 days ago
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(L-R) Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Cardi B.
Pop Culture

Here’s How Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Cardi B and Other Celebs Are Spending Christmas

The stars have been gathering with their loved ones to share in this year's holiday joy.

tara mahadevan203 days ago
The Rock, Jack Black, & Kevin Hart to Begin Filming New 'Jumanji' Movie in November
Pop Culture

The Rock, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart Are Reuniting for a New ‘Jumanji’ Movie

The 'Jumanji' crew’s getting the band back together — The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reunite to film the next jungle adventure this November.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the band Jonas Brothers visit SiriusXM Studios on June 18, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

This Jonas Brother Says a Real Estate Deal Nearly Bankrupted Him After the Band Split

One of the Jonas Brothers admits that he lost a lot of money following a real estate deal.

Sienna Dubois 371 days ago
jonas
Music

Video Shows Nick Jonas Leave Stage After Laser Pointer Lands on Him During Concert

"We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person," an arena spokesperson said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams638 days ago
Nick Jonas poses for a photo in 2022
Music

Nick Jonas Says He's 'Trying to Be as Present as Possible' After Birth of Daughter

“The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be," he told 'Variety.'

Brenton Blanchet1509 days ago
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Rosie O'Donnell apologizes for mistake
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Issues Apology to Priyanka Chopra After Confusing Her Father for Deepak Chopra

Rosie O'Donnell took to TikTok to issue an apology to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra after she confused Chopra's late father with author Deepak Chopra.

Jordan Rose1605 days ago
Nicki Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome First Child via Surrogate

Jonas and Chopra announced the birth of their first child via a surrogate mother, saying in posts on both of their Instagram accounts that they are "overjoyed."

Joe Price1637 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performing at Red Rocks
Music

iHeartRadio's Last Jingle Ball Show in Miami Canceled Due to COVID-19

The last Jingle Ball show for the iHeartRadio tour, which was set to take place on Sunday in Miami, has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

tara mahadevan1670 days ago
US President Joe Biden speaks to the press
Life

Watch Joe Biden and the Jonas Brothers Take on the 'Joe Byron' TikTok Trend

The brothers recorded the clip during a recent visit to the White House. After they lip-sync TJ's most popular catchphrases, President Joe Biden makes a cameo.

Joshua Espinoza1672 days ago
Pete Davidson laughs during taping.
Pop Culture

Watch Pete Davidson Ruthlessly Roast the Jonas Brothers

The ruthlesss roasting in question sees the 'Saturday Night Live' star joking about the omnipresence of Jonas Brothers hits at supermarkets.

Trace William Cowen1708 days ago
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joe bros
Music

Joe Jonas Says He'd Consider Re-Recording Jonas Brothers Debut Album

When asked by BuzzFeed if there’s any particular JoBro track he’d want to cut a new version of, Joe made it clear that he couldn’t pick just one.

Brenton Blanchet1867 days ago
Nick Jonas
Pop Culture

Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury While Filming New Show

Nick Jonas was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance late Saturday night after sustaining an injury while filming a new TV show, as reported by TMZ.

Brad Callas1887 days ago
ariana voice
Music

Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ as New Coach

The singer announced her new gig on Tuesday via social media, writing that she’ll be appearing on Season 21 of the star-studded talent competition.

Brenton Blanchet1935 days ago

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