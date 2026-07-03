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Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s separation has become a major headline. Here’s a timeline of their four-year marriage, along with the controversies surrounding their divorce proceedings.Starr Savoy
From her Bollywood stardom to marrying Nick Jonas, here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.Mallorie List
Following what has easily been the hardest and weirdest year of any of our lives, the Academy is unveiling the 2021 class of Oscar nominees.Trace William Cowen
The rich and famous gave thanks in many different ways.Joshua Espinoza