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The "Eat Your Man" producer sat down with Complex Canada at this year's Osheaga Festival in Montreal.Alex Narvaez
On the opening night of October World Weeknd, Drake celebrated Canada's hip-hop and R&B lineage with an All-Star lineup including k-os, Nelly Furtado, and more.Alex Nino Gheciu
Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.Karen Bliss
‘Views From The 6’ isn’t the only record you should be excited about.Aaron Zorgel