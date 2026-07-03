Nelly Furtado

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A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho42 days ago
Here’s Every Winner From The 2026 Juno Awards
Pop Culture

Here's Every Winner From The 2026 Juno Awards

Canada’s biggest night in music returned to Hamilton, where Tate McRae led the 2026 Juno Awards with four major wins, while Nelly Furtado was honoured with a Canadian Hall of Fame induction.

Christopher Turner109 days ago
Nelly Furtado waves and smiles on stage, wearing a black and white striped outfit.
Music

Nelly Furtado Announces She’s Taking a Break from Performing

The singer said she's interested in pursuing other endeavors.

Mark Elibert265 days ago
Nelly Furtado posts 'no makeup' bikini photos on Instagram.
Music

Nelly Furtado Posts 'No Makeup' Bikini Photos, Promotes 'Self-Love'

The singer is embracing "new levels of self-love" and "genuine confidence."

Jaelani Turner-Williams555 days ago
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Nelly Furtado
Music

Nelly Furtado Said She Needed ‘Self-Love’ and ‘Self-Acceptance’ Following ADHD Diagnosis

THe 45-year-old singer was diagnosed with the disorder two years ago.

tara mahadevan665 days ago
Left: Nelly Furtado being interviewed. Right: Drake and Furtado on stage performing together
Music

Nelly Furtado Says Drake Had to Convince Her to Sing “I’m Like a Bird” at 2022 OVO Show

The surprise appearance was one of Furtado's first on-stage performances in nearly five years.

Alex Ocho691 days ago
Nelly Furtado poses at a SiriusXM event, wearing a white top, light-blue jeans, and an off-shoulder yellow jacket
Music

Nelly Furtado Says Daughter Questioned Her Use of Auto-Tune: 'You Think It Sounds Cool But It Doesn't'

While Furtado recorded her upcoming album, '7,' her daughter and oldest child, Nevis, advised her to not use the pitch-correcting technology.

Jaelani Turner-Williams720 days ago
Music

Charlotte Cardin Leads 2024 Juno Awards Nominations with 6

Kaytraminé, Bbno$, Connor Price, Haviah Mighty, and Tobi are in the running for the Juno Award for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year.

Erik Leijon892 days ago
Music

Timbaland Apologizes to Britney Spears After Saying He Wanted to Tell Justin Timberlake to Put 'Muzzle' on Her (UPDATE)

Timbaland was criticized by fans after his remarks about Justin Timberlake in light of Britney Spears releasing her memoir 'The Woman in Me.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams983 days ago
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Music

Timbaland Reconnects With Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado on "Keep Going Up"

The collaborative track arrives 16 years after the trio linked up on the Grammy-nominated track "Give It to Me."

Joshua Espinoza1050 days ago
Music

Nelly Furtado Says Drake Told Her to 'Boss Up' and Make New Music

With a new single, "Eat Your Man," freshly released, Furtado took some time to talk to <a href="https://variety.com/2023/music/news/nelly-furtado-eat-your-man-dom-dolla-drake-1235630405/" target="_blank">Variety</a> about it and how Drake had encouraged her to get back into the studio.

Louis Pavlakos1138 days ago
nelly furtado
Music

Nelly Furtado Returns With VHS-Inspired Video for "Pipe Dreams"

The Canadian singer is back with fresh new visuals.

Aidan D'Aoust3496 days ago

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