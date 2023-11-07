Timbaland Believes Britney Spears Is ‘Going Crazy,’ Wants to Tell Justin Timberlake to Put a ‘Muzzle’ on Her

Timbaland has nothing but support for Justin Timberlake amid the release of Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me.

A clip from Timbaland's Sound Architects conversation at the Kennedy Center with 9th Wonder has surfaced on social media. The Virginia superproducer was questioned about Timberlake being a topic in Spears' memoir, which was released on Oct. 24. Timbaland spoke frankly about the "Gimme More" singer, also defending Timberlake.

"She going crazy, right?" Timbaland asked the audience, who roared with laughter. The producer added that he wanted to call Timberlake upon hearing about the book, saying that the "SexyBack" vocalist should "put a muzzle" on Spears.