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(L-R) Nelly and Donald Trump.
Music

Nelly Reportedly Performing at Donald Trump Jr.'s Members-Only Club This Week

The 'Country Grammar' rapper's show will apparently take place the night before the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

tara mahadevan84 days ago
Nelly and Ashanti
Music

Nelly Wants Everyone to Know He Helps Ashanti Change Son's Diapers After TV Comment Backlash

“The fact that people act like changing Pampers makes a difference in your life is, like, so amazing to me," the artist said.

Trey Alston202 days ago
Nelly and Metro Boomin
Music

Nelly Says Metro Boomin Will Executive Produce St. Lunatics’ First Album in 25 Years

The only album the St. Lunatics ever released was 2001’s 'Free City.'

tara mahadevan213 days ago
Ashanti and Nelly
Music

Nelly Celebrates Ashanti's Birthday With Heartfelt Post

“Marrying you wasn’t just finding love — it was finding home."

Trey Alston275 days ago
Nelly performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black tank top with his name. He has tattoos and layered silver chains.
Music

Judge Rules Nelly Should Be Repaid Legal Bills for ‘Groundless’ Lawsuit Over 'Country Grammar"

Nelly was accused of cutting his St. Lunatics crew out of royalties and credits from his 2000 album, Country Grammar, in a lawsuit filed last year by Ali Jones.

Alex Ocho277 days ago
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Nelly and Kelly Rowland during The 45th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage - Day Two at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States.
Music

Kelly Rowland Explains Iconic Microsoft Excel Text from ‘Dilemma’ Video

Nearly 25 years after she and Nelly dropped their 'Dilemma' video, she still gets questions about a specific moment that has become a meme.

Alex Gonzalez282 days ago
(L-R) Nelly and Flo Rida.
Music

Nelly Denies Flo Rida's 'Low' Was Offered to Him First: 'T-Pain's Lying'

The "Country Grammar" hitmaker said T-Pain is "lying" about the 2007 hit single being rejected by him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams299 days ago
Paul Wall in a Texans jersey, wearing a cap and chains; Nelly performing in sunglasses and chains.
Music

Paul Wall Recalls Nelly Buying Fake Grill That Led to Their Hit Song “Grillz”

Paul Wall says Nelly was first sold a fake Johnny Dang grill, leading to their 2005 hit “Grillz,” a No. 1 Billboard smash.

Mark Elibert310 days ago
Jayson Tatum
Sports

Jayson Tatum Includes Jay-Z, Drake, and Nelly Among His Top 5 Rappers

Jayson Tatum appeared on 'All the Smoke,' where he named his top five rappers.

tara mahadevan315 days ago
Lizzo and Ja Rule
Music

Lizzo and Ja Rule Sample His Whiskey Brand Amber & Opal Backstage at Nelly Tour

Ja launched his honey-infused rye whiskey in 2024.

tara mahadevan322 days ago
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Sharon Stone and Nelly
Pop Culture

Sharon Stone Reveals She Once Went on a Date With Nelly

It's unclear when or where the alleged outing took place.

tara mahadevan332 days ago
(L-R) Drake, Quavo and Nelly.
Music

Drake, Quavo, Nelly and More Gush About 'Magic City' In New Docuseries Trailer

The five-part series is executive produced by Drizzy and Jermaine Dupri.

Jose Martinez346 days ago
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - JANUARY 26: Ja Rule and Ashanti perform on stage during the My 00's Playlist at Smart Financial Centre on January 26, 2024 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Music

Ja Rule Says He Tried to Play 'Peacemaker' Between Ashanti and Irv Gotti

The rapper said he shared a "family dynamic" with Ashanti and Gotti during the Murder Inc. Records era.

Jaelani Turner-Williams366 days ago
Nelly and Ashanti smiling and laughing on a "GOAT Talk" show poster. Nelly wears sunglasses; Ashanti is in a red outfit.
Music

Nelly Dodges ‘Hall Pass’ Question on ‘GOAT Talk’ With Ashanti: ‘Gotta Be an Idiot to Answer That’

The couple also covered everything from throwback 2000s trends to red carpet regrets.

Alex Ocho372 days ago
Nelly and Kamala Harris
Music

Nelly Slams Kamala Harris Fans, Calls Her Out For Marrying a White Man

Nelly also blasted Harris for incarcerating Black men when she was a prosecutor.

tara mahadevan381 days ago
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Nelly and Ashanti
Music

Ashanti's Mom Was Shocked to Learn Nelly Was Performing at Trump's Inauguration

The tense moment happened on Nelly and Ashanti's reality show.

tara mahadevan382 days ago
Ashanti and Nelly pose together at an iHeartRadio event. Ashanti wears a black outfit, and Nelly sports sunglasses and a leather jacket.
Music

Ashanti Questions How Nelly Can Sleep Through Their Baby Crying in Their TV Show

Ashanti handles baby duties as Nelly jokes he’s leaving her with all the responsibilities in a new episode of their reality show.

Mark Elibert382 days ago

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