Featured
Former Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang isn’t the first coach to go nuclear on their own players.Jack Erwin
Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, and Derrick Rose lead a list of the best one-and-done freshmen in NCAA history.Peter A. Berry
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck’s Lambo, Shedeur Sanders’ Rolls, and other NIL purchases from the luxurious to the ridiculous.Jack Erwin
Sports
Flau’jae Johnson on Injury Recovery, Facing Caitlin Clark, and Manifesting an Adele Collaboration
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson opens up about her road back from injury, her toughest opponents—including Caitlin Clark—and why Adele is her dream music collaborator.Brighid Tully