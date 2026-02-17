“Praise in public, criticize in private” is a long-held management mantra often credited to legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi, the idea being it’s best for morale to provide critical commentary in the locker room, whether figurative or literal. But what’s the fun in that? Why deliver your feedback behind closed doors when you can just air your employees out publicly, especially when those employees are working for you on a fixed short-term basis? Sometimes those employees are even working for free!

Such is the way of a special class of college athletics coaches who, because of the high-stakes pressure of the NIL era or good old fashioned immaturity, choose to put their teams on blast in strikingly personal terms.

Following a recent blowout loss to Cincinnati, Kansas State’s Jerome Tang became the latest college coach to go nuclear. But he was far from the first. From hot-headed Hall of Famers to heated has-beens and a few in between, these are 10 Times College Coaches Crashed Out On Their Own Players.